Coronation Street airs major Swarla update in ITVX episode
*Warning: Spoilers for Friday 13th June's episode, available on ITVX.*
*Warning: Spoilers for Friday 13th June's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
Coronation Street will air a major development for Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) in Friday's (13th June 2025) episode.
But naturally, there's more drama on the way first!
On Wednesday (11th June), Lisa's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) realised that she was being kept in the dark concerning her late mother Becky, a police officer who was killed on duty.
While Lisa lied to Betsy that the files she had found were regarding her paternity, Betsy secretly planned to get to the truth.
But viewers saw Lisa reveal to Carla that Becky was being investigated for corruption at the time of her death.
Lisa explained that she had confronted Becky, who had dismissed the accusations, and the pair had a row.
Becky left for work and a drunk Lisa fell asleep, and the next thing she heard was that Becky was dead.
Earlier this year, Lisa was alerted to evidence that suggested Becky had been killed by Matty (Harry Lowbridge) and Logan Radcliffe (Seamus McGoff).
The pair were later apprehended for stabbing their brother Mason (Luca Toolan) to death, and as the ITV soap continues, Betsy is supported by Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) as they visit Logan in prison.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Betsy asks Logan for answers about Becky, but will Logan be forthcoming?
Meanwhile, cab driver Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) hears Lisa and Carla discussing the fact that Betsy claimed to be meeting up with Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).
Steve explains that he has actually just dropped Betsy off at the prison. How will Lisa react?
You'll have to tune in to Coronation Street on ITVX, or on ITV at 8pm tonight, to find out, but we can tease that there will be a surprise piece of news from Lisa and Carla to end the week.
What's next for 'Swarla'?
Read more:
- Coronation Street airs Swarla outcome as Betsy Swain uncovers a secret in ITVX release
- 5 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Debbie Webster reveals her dementia diagnosis amid collapse
- Coronation Street airs new setback for Swarla in ITVX release
- Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw exits with fitting tribute after 25 years in ITVX release
- Coronation Street star is first to confirm role in Emmerdale crossover episode
- Coronation Street's James Cartwright praises soap for tackling conversion therapy storyline
- Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm bumper crossover episode for new 2026 schedule launch
- Coronation Street's Colson Smith says Craig's shock death is the perfect exit
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.