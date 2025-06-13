But naturally, there's more drama on the way first!

On Wednesday (11th June), Lisa's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) realised that she was being kept in the dark concerning her late mother Becky, a police officer who was killed on duty.

While Lisa lied to Betsy that the files she had found were regarding her paternity, Betsy secretly planned to get to the truth.

But viewers saw Lisa reveal to Carla that Becky was being investigated for corruption at the time of her death.

Lisa explained that she had confronted Becky, who had dismissed the accusations, and the pair had a row.

Becky left for work and a drunk Lisa fell asleep, and the next thing she heard was that Becky was dead.

Earlier this year, Lisa was alerted to evidence that suggested Becky had been killed by Matty (Harry Lowbridge) and Logan Radcliffe (Seamus McGoff).

The pair were later apprehended for stabbing their brother Mason (Luca Toolan) to death, and as the ITV soap continues, Betsy is supported by Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) as they visit Logan in prison.

Betsy asks Logan for answers about Becky, but will Logan be forthcoming?

Meanwhile, cab driver Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) hears Lisa and Carla discussing the fact that Betsy claimed to be meeting up with Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne).

Steve explains that he has actually just dropped Betsy off at the prison. How will Lisa react?

You'll have to tune in to Coronation Street on ITVX, or on ITV at 8pm tonight, to find out, but we can tease that there will be a surprise piece of news from Lisa and Carla to end the week.

What's next for 'Swarla'?

