Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) tries to win Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) back as she faces police action.

Also, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) risks the wrath of ex-wife Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) when he goes official with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) learns the outcome of his paternity shock, and Millie Silverton (Kaitlyn Earley) steps up her campaign against Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 23rd June - Friday 27th June 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Aadi Alahan's party leads to horror for Summer Spellman and Nina Lucas

Aadi is left upset. ITV

At Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) suggestion, Aadi throws a midsummer party, while Carla Connor (Alison King) gives Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) the keys to the factory and asks her to lock up.

But Betsy is distracted by Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey), Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) and forgets to lock up as she joins the party.

Brody puts up a fight. ITV

Brody shows Dylan a bottle of LSD and plans to make some money, while there's romantic tension between Aadi and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) until a misunderstanding leaves Aadi hurt.

Aadi kicks Brody out after clocking the drugs, but the lad doesn't leave without a fight.

Later, Aadi divides the LSD into three cups, and while Summer and Nina knock theirs back, Aadi is distracted by an incident upstairs.

Nina and Summer take LSD. ITV

Returning, Aadi realises someone accidentally took his portion of the drugs, and it seems the drama is only just beginning.

Summer and Nina, high on LSD, let themselves into the darkened café.

Hearing sirens, the terrified pair cling to each other, but what has happened?

The girls are traumatised. ITV

The following day, Summer and Nina retrace their steps, while Bernie apologises to Aadi and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) for Brody's behaviour.

As someone's condition deteriorates from accidentally and unknowingly taking the drugs, Kit tells Aadi he needs to take a statement as there's been a report of LSD at the party. Will Aadi be honest?

Aadi and Kit in Coronation Street. ITV

Nina and Summer discuss the incident they witnessed the night before, and agree to keep quiet.

But when Nina tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she took hallucinogenic drugs at the party and reveals what she can remember, Roy urges her to speak to the police.

What does Nina know?

And with Coronation Street promising a nightmare for Lauren, is she directly involved?

2. Where is Gary Windass as he's mysteriously missing?

Maria fears for missing Gary. ITV

Worried Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshaw) confides in mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) that Gary isn't answering his calls, and that he should have been back from his mum's by now.

Maria masks her concern in front of Liam, but it's clear she's taking the situation seriously.

Maria later finally hears from Gary, who sends a message that he's staying with a mate and he'll be home soon.

But is there more to this than meets the eye? Where is Gary?

3. Ronnie Bailey pleads for another chance amid Debbie Webster police drama

Abi comes to Debbie's rescue. ITV

Debbie calls Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) and makes out she's staying at a spa hotel to clear her head.

But as she hangs up, we see that she's actually calling from the police station.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) gets a call from Debbie, and soon she collects her from the station. What has happened?

Ronnie wants Debbie back. ITV

The next day, Ronnie speaks to Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), after which Ronnie visits Debbie with a bottle of champagne and asks if she'll have him back.

Debbie refuses, admitting she loves Ronnie but she'd rather he found happiness with someone else than become her carer. Can Ronnie change her mind?

With the news of her dementia diagnosis now out, will Debbie finally allow herself to be supported?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

4. Steve McDonald goes public with new love Cassie Plummer

Tracy makes a discovery. ITV

Steve gives Tracy the divorce papers to check over, and when he plays down his plans for his birthday, Tracy forms a plan.

Cassie spoils Steve and, as she kisses him, he gets a message from Tracy wanting to discuss the divorce in the Rovers.

But Steve finds he's been duped into birthday drinks, and when he leaves, Tracy follows him.

Cassie and Steve go public! ITV

It's not long before she finds Steve and Cassie together.

Steve later kisses Cassie in the pub and claims they're an item and he doesn't care who knows it.

But how will Tracy react?

5. Kit Green confirms he's Brody Michaelis's father

Kit tells Sarah his news. ITV

Kit tells Bernie he's had the DNA results back and they confirm he is definitely Brody's dad.

He also tells new girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that Brody is his son, but where does Kit go from here?

Will Brody discover the truth?

6. Millie Silverton forms new plot against Todd Grimshaw

Millie sets Todd up. ITV

James Bailey (Jason Callender) tells Todd he's set himself up as a personal trainer, and Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) jealousy gives his daughter Millie an idea.

Millie tells Todd she's booked him a training session with James to say sorry for her behaviour.

Will Todd realise he's being set up? Todd spots Millie with a can of lager and berates her for drinking while pregnant.

When Millie begs Todd not to tell Theo, what will Todd do?

