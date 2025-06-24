Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) makes a decision about baby Laila behind James's (Jason Callender) back.

Also, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) reveals the extent of his feelings for Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney).

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) tries to play peacemaker, while Millie Silverton (Kaitlyn Earley) could be about to stitch up Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) once more.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 30th June - Wednesday 2nd July 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Gary Windass's life is on the line in hospital

Maria worries about the missing Gary - unaware he's in hospital. ITV

As Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) opens his birthday presents, he explains he's heard nothing from Gary, and now thinks something must have happened to him.

As the rest of the family gather for Liam's birthday tea, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) fears he might be right about Gary.

And it's not long before we see an unconscious Gary in hospital.

When Gary takes a turn for the worse and a nurse rushes to his aid, will Gary make it?

What has happened to him, and will Maria be alerted to his condition?

Gary had originally left to stay with mum Anna (Debbie Rush), after tensions escalated between him and Maria over Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty).

Lou tried to kiss Gary, and although he rejected her, she attempted to blackmail him.

Will the truth come out, and does the Lou drama have anything to do with Gary's ordeal?

2. Kevin Webster receives cancer results as Carl Webster urges Abi Webster to choose him

Kevin rumbles Abi's ploy. ITV

Kevin sees a message from Carl on Abi's phone, stating that he'd like to get to know her better.

Later, Carl secretly mocks up another fake MOT certificate, and Abi warns him to stay away from her.

When Kevin arrives at the garage, Abi shows him a car that Carl has been working on and points out his sloppy workmanship.

But Kev watches the CCTV and is shocked to see Abi tampering with the car.

Kevin learns if his treatment is working. ITV

As the week continues, Abi admits to a quietly seething Kevin that she's nervous about his test results.

Abi is forced to attend a breakdown callout while Kev goes to his appointment alone, but when Abi finds Carl with his feet up at the garage, she's furious while he's unrepentant.

Carl admits he can't stop thinking about her and knows she feels the same, but Abi swears she loves Kevin and is happy.

At the hospital, a nervous Kevin meets with his consultant.

Will he get the results he's hoping for, and is he onto Carl's designs on Abi?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey plans a christening for baby Laila behind James Bailey's back

Dee-Dee is taking charge. ITV

Dee-Dee discusses how important her church is to her, but James makes it clear that Laila's upbringing will be non-religious.

Dee-Dee goes against James's wishes by arranging a christening with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), but Billy says she must get James's permission first.

Alya worries about Dee-Dee's decision. ITV

Later, Dee-Dee assures James she respects his decision about Laila.

But soon we see that she's going ahead with her plans anyway, when she asks Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) to be the baby's godmother.

As Alya realises what Dee-Dee is up to, will she persuade her to come clean?

4. Steve McDonald makes love confession to Cassie Plummer

Tracy interrupts lunch! ITV

Cassie suggests she and Steve should go for lunch with Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor).

Sally makes barbed remarks to Cassie while Tim tries to keep the peace, but when Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) calls in, will she stir the pot?

Sally and Tim gradually warm to Cassie, and Steve tells Cassie he can see himself falling for her.

How will Cassie respond?

5. Bernie Winter tries to build bridges between Brody and Lou Michaelis

Bernie hopes to reunite mother and son. ITV

Bernie urges Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) to patch things up with mum Lou, but Brody says Lou is dead to him.

Undeterred, Bernie drags Lou over to the house and urges Brody to hear her out.

Will Lou be able to win Brody round?

Brody has disowned his mum. ITV

Brody has just discovered that Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), and not the incarcerated Mick (Joe Layton), is his biological father.

The revelation that Lou has been lying to him his whole life did not go down well, but can Brody see past this betrayal?

6. Will Millie Silverton set up Todd Grimshaw again?

Millie Silverton in Coronation Street. ITV

Scheming Millie panics when dad Theo (James Cartwright) reveals he's going to see her teacher about her pregnancy.

Todd tells Millie he knows she's lying, and it's best to come clean.

An emotional Millie agrees, and Todd asks her to take a pregnancy test to prove the last one gave a false positive, and he won't tell her parents.

When Theo returns home, Millie makes an announcement.

Millie has an announcement for Theo. ITV

But will Millie tell him the truth, or set Todd up to look like the bad guy again?

Later, Todd tells George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that James called round and Theo wasn't happy, and George is concerned to hear this.

Theo and Todd appear to be back on track as a massage turns passionate, until they're interrupted by George!

But is George right to be wary?

