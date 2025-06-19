Coronation Street icon reveals how long fans have left with Debbie Webster before exit in dementia story
Debbie's dementia storyline is eventually set to lead to her exit from the cobbles.
Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has revealed how much time Debbie Webster has left on the cobbles – and it's longer than fans were expecting.
The much-loved character was diagnosed with young onset dementia back in March after suffering memory loss and random blackouts, with the storyline eventually set to lead to her exit.
But while some fans have expressed concern that her departure could be on the cards in the coming months, Devaney has confirmed that we'll continue to see Sue on the cobbles "well into 2027".
Speaking on a recent episode of Lorraine, she said: "We wanted to do the diagnosis and get that sorted and then do the journey of living with dementia…
"She’s not going anywhere yet! I know the story is going to go on well into 2027, so Debbie’s not going anywhere."
As fans of the ITV soap will know, Debbie has been keeping the news of her diagnosis a secret from her family, including from her brother Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), who’s currently undergoing cancer treatment, and her boyfriend Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), who she even went as far as to dump in order to maintain the lie.
However, in upcoming scenes, Debbie is set to finally reveal everything.
"She wants to keep it to herself for as long as possible," Devaney added.
"She’s going, 'I’ve been diagnosed with this, so how am I going to cope with it? I’ll find out how I cope with it and then I’ll tell my family.' She’s gone about it that way."
