Coronation Street airs dark drugs twist for Lauren Bolton amid mystery ITVX cliffhanger
*Warning: Spoilers for Monday 23rd June's episode, available on ITVX.*
Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) faces a drug-induced nightmare in the latest dramatic edition of Coronation Street.
The action starts when Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) throws a midsummer party to shake off his boring image, and the house is soon swarmed with guests.
Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) offers to lock up the factory so that Carla Connor (Alison King) can head off on a night out with Lisa (Vicky Myers), but when she sees Lauren heading to the party, Betsy forgets to secure Underworld.
Aadi is upset when he hears Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) talking about their romantic moment, and his frustration mounts when Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) brings LSD to his bash.
Brody puts up a fight when told to leave, but once he's gone, Aadi shares the drugs between him, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).
But when Aadi has to deal with something upstairs, his cup containing lemonade mixed with LSD disappears, and he panics over who could have accidentally taken the hallucinogenic liquid.
With Coronation Street having previously confirmed that Lauren would begin to feel unwell, and a trailer showing the terrified mum in fear for her life, is she at risk due to the drugs, or is another danger lurking round the corner?
Well, Lauren believes she's being chased in the scenes that follow, but you'll have to tune in to the episode on ITVX or watch at 8pm on ITV to find out exactly what happens to her.
Watch closely, as an unexpected twist is on the way!
Meanwhile, we know that Nina and Summer's trip on LSD will lead to a traumatic event, and they will leave someone for dead. Who is it?
Did one of the girls attack someone in their high state?
As the week continues, Aadi finds himself in hot water with DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) when there's a report of drugs at the party. Will Aadi be honest, and will Lauren be OK?
