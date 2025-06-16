Coronation Street confirms drug horror as teen party spirals out of control
Aadi's midsummer bash takes a dark turn.
Aadi Alahan's (Adam Hussain) decision to escape his stuffy image has harrowing consequences in next week's Coronation Street, as a party spirals out of control.
The drama begins when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) calls out the youngsters for being boring, leading Aadi to throw a midsummer bash at the house.
But a new trailer shows events take a dark turn when Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) gate-crashes with a bottle of LSD and a plan to make some cash.
Furious Aadi kicks Brody out, but with the drugs still in their possession, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) reveals she tried some when she was in America.
Soon, Summer persuades Aadi and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) to take the LSD with her.
Aadi divides the LSD into three cups, and Summer and Nina have theirs – but Aadi is distracted by an incident and when he returns, he realises someone accidentally took his drink.
Meanwhile, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) leaves after feeling unwell, and soon finds herself in a nightmare situation!
Later, a still-high Nina and Summer let themselves into the darkened café.
When they hear the sound of sirens, they cling to each other, terrified. But what has happened while they have been under the influence?
As the group come to terms with the disturbing situation, the repercussions will ripple across the cobbles.
Will the truth of what happened come out?
Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday 23rd June from 7am on ITVX and at 8pm on ITV.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.