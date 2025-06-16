But a new trailer shows events take a dark turn when Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) gate-crashes with a bottle of LSD and a plan to make some cash.

Furious Aadi kicks Brody out, but with the drugs still in their possession, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) reveals she tried some when she was in America.

Soon, Summer persuades Aadi and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) to take the LSD with her.

Aadi divides the LSD into three cups, and Summer and Nina have theirs – but Aadi is distracted by an incident and when he returns, he realises someone accidentally took his drink.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) leaves after feeling unwell, and soon finds herself in a nightmare situation!

Later, a still-high Nina and Summer let themselves into the darkened café.

When they hear the sound of sirens, they cling to each other, terrified. But what has happened while they have been under the influence?

Coronation Street. ITV

As the group come to terms with the disturbing situation, the repercussions will ripple across the cobbles.

Will the truth of what happened come out?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday 23rd June from 7am on ITVX and at 8pm on ITV.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.