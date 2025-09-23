Meanwhile, Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) falls deeper into despair after recent events concerning her traumatic ordeal.

And Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) stoops to a new low to keep his affair with Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) under wraps.

We'll see Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) come face-to-face with a man from his past, while Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) takes a liberty.

Finally, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) heads home from the hospital as he continues his recovery, but remains unaware who caused his injuries.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 29th September - Friday 3rd October 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Carla Connor confides her Becky Swain suspicions to Kit Green

Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla is forced to play along when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) invites Becky over for lunch.

But when Becky tries to steal a forkful of Lisa's food from her plate, Carla's discomfort is clear, while Becky talks of wanting some normality.

Carla loses her temper and tells Becky it's obvious what she wants, and it's not normality.

With that, Carla tells Lisa and Becky they're deluded, and storms out, ending up at the police station.

There, Carla tells Kit she doesn't believe Becky's story, and that there must be more to it.

How will Kit respond?

And with Carla at the end of her tether, how will Lisa deal with the fallout?

2. Bethany Platt returns - but faces police questioning

Kit interviews Bethany ITV

At the station, Kit is led to an interview room, where Bethany is waiting.

Bethany explains that she quit her job in London and borrowed her boss's car without permission.

Having driven it up to Manchester, she's been accused of theft, but can Kit get her out of this mess?

Bethany later tells mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), who is currently dating Kit, that she quit her job before she was pushed.

She's now back for good, but when her ex, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), finds out Bethany has returned, how will things fare after the way Daniel treated her?

3. Asha Alahan's turmoil deepens over abuse ordeal

Nina worries about Asha ITV

Asha is knocking back the drinks, and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) worries about her.

The following day, Asha watches the paramedics at work as she sits outside the hospital, and she's feeling increasingly alone.

Sienna calls in at the shop and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) learns Asha hasn't returned to work, later confronting her for lying; and an embarrassed Asha storms out.

Asha's struggles worsen ITV

By the end of the week, Asha hides her emotions and assures Dev that she made the right decision retracting her complaint.

But with Naomi's abusive behaviour having affected her deeply, how will Asha move forward?

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

4. Carl Webster gaslights Debbie Webster over Abi Webster affair

Debbie confronts the lovers ITV

At the hotel, Abi tells Carl she's not in the mood for sex and is dreading her birthday tea with Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes).

Carl furtively texts another lover, James Bailey (Jason Callender), while Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) sees Abi with a hotel key and confronts her.

Abi claims she stayed at the hotel a while ago and forgot to hand back the card, but Debbie insists she has no recollection of this.

Carl then convinces Debbie that her dementia is to blame, leaving his sister humiliated.

Carl gaslights Debbie ITV

Abi is unsettled by Carl's ruthlessness, but Debbie's suspicions are raised once more when she's checking some CCTV and spots Abi heading to Carl's room.

Debbie hammers on the door, but will she catch the pair in the act?

It seems she will learn the truth, as the next day, Debbie orders Abi to pack her bags and move out of the house, or she'll tell Kevin everything.

Will Abi's betrayal be exposed?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

5. Theo Silverton is confronted by a man from his past

Todd and Theo party with James ITV

Theo covers his annoyance when Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) explains that he promised to help Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) at the soup kitchen.

At the Bistro, Billy is surprised to see Theo comforting Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson).

At the community centre, Theo snaps at Todd and Billy; and when he helps Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) with some tables, Theo yells out after trapping his finger, and Todd rushes to find the first aid kit.

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton in Coronation Street ITV

Theo gives a self-satisfied smile, and there's another sinister twist the following evening.

Theo and Todd head for a night out in the gay village with James, Mary, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins).

But when a man recognises Theo and appears shocked, Theo stares at him until he hurries off.

Theo urges Todd to dance with the others, while the man, Owen, decides to confront Theo.

Owen confronts Theo ITV

Theo manhandles Owen onto the street and orders him to back off, but who is he and, with viewers aware that Theo is controlling, what did Theo do to him?

As Theo and Todd end up having a row, Todd is worried when Theo doesn't return home after storming out.

A man called Jake hands Theo's mobile phone in to Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) at the Kabin, and Todd is shaken.

Where is Theo?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

6. Jenny Connor uses Rita Tanner for sympathy with George Shuttleworth ahead of exit

Jenny gets a call that interrupts her night ITV

Glenda tells Jenny and Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) that she's going to rig the dating night so Jenny gets first crack at George, and not Christina.

But as the evening gets going, Rita calls Jenny to say she's had a fall. George calls in with soup for Rita, but Jenny has exaggerated Rita's condition and steers him out.

Jenny with Rita ITV

Brian reveals that Rita merely has a sprained ankle, but how will George react?

Jenny is ashamed, and apologises to Rita for misleading George that she was very ill.

As Jenny admits she enjoyed the attention, will Rita forgive her or has she burned her bridges?

Jenny apologises to Rita ITV

And with Jenny due to leave the cobbles, will she part on bad terms?

As for George, Glenda informs him she's made a list of Christina's pros and cons, but Christina appears and snatches the list away.

Is Glenda right to be wary of Christina?

7. Tyrone Dobbs is discharged from hospital – and greeted by secret hit and run culprit Carl Webster

Tyrone is back home ITV

Tyrone arrives back home after weeks in hospital following the hit and run that left him with severe spinal injuries.

While Tyrone regained some feeling in his legs, recovery and physiotherapy will be a long process.

Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) brings Ty home in a wheelchair, and he's greeted by Debbie, Brian and Carl.

But it's Carl who has covered his tracks after knocking Tyrone down in the first place!

Will guilt ever hit home for Carl?

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

