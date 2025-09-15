Tyrone was knocked down by a stolen car last week, witnessed by a shaken Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin).

Teens Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) and Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) had stolen a car on the day of the incident.

But as Dylan is questioned at the police station, Brody insists to the car scam's instigator, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), that he and Dylan weren't involved in what happened, as Brody had suffered a seizure at the time.

Brody insists that he and Dylan ditched the car before going to the hospital, and Carl explains that the vehicle was gone when he went to pick it up, so someone else must have stolen it and run over Tyrone.

As Dylan reveals he was at the hospital, will the police confirm his alibi?

Waking up in hospital, Tyrone tells wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) that he can't feel his legs, and he's later informed that he has suffered a spinal injury.

A scan has shown a blood clot pressing on Tyrone's spinal cord, and he will soon undergo surgery to fix it.

But with the operation carrying a risk, and doctors as yet unaware if there has been permanent damage, Tyrone is facing a long road of recovery.

Meanwhile, as Tyrone wonders what kind of person would do this to him, a flashback to the day in question gives us our answer.

RadioTimes.com is holding back on this twist so you can tune in on ITVX or at 8pm on ITV1, but what will the culprit's next move be and will they be exposed?

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

