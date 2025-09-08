Returning home after being out all night, Betsy played along as Lisa, her fiancée Carla Connor (Alison King) and Carla's nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) showered her with gifts.

But before long, Betsy insisted on meeting some friends, giving Lisa the cold shoulder but looking clearly unsettled about something.

In the precinct, Betsy left a message for Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), who she'd just told her mum she had spent the night with.

In the midst of leaving Lisa a voicemail of apology, Betsy clocked a car coming towards her and let out a scream, calling her mum in a panic as Lisa and Carla raced to the scene.

Betsy was shaken up but physically unharmed, but Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) had been struck by the car after it swerved.

Viewers know that the car was driven by thieving Dylan and Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey).

Lisa is reeling from Becky's reappearance. ITV

Carla raised the alarm with Tyrone's family, and his fate was left up in the air as the episode came to a close.

Meanwhile, Lisa comforted Betsy and they shared a heart-to-heart about Becky's absence on the teen's milestone birthday, before Betsy headed out for a walk.

Alone in the house, Lisa was reeling as Becky suddenly walked in to greet her, and now, with Amy Cudden revealed to be playing Becky, the actress has shed some light on her character in her first interview shared with RadioTimes.com.

"My agent called and said they liked me but that the character was complicated and they wanted me to try a scene showing a different side to her," shared Cudden.

"I had another chemistry read with Ali and Sydney in the back room of the Rovers Return."

"This was more intimidating with a full camera crew. It explored a darker side of the character and the chemistry with the two other significant people she'd be interacting with."

Expanding on Becky's backstory, the star added: "A key piece of information was that she didn't receive much care when she was younger and wanted to leave home as quickly as possible.

"This helped me lean into her independence, resilience, and toughness. I think she's bright, capable at her job (when her passionate nature doesn't get the better of her), and she adores her wife and child, who are the most important things to her."

With Becky still in love with Lisa, who struggled with her grief for some time before moving into a solid relationship with Carla, Cudden has teased just what Becky thinks of Carla.

Carla is thrown by the situation ITV

"It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter. While there wasn't a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance," she explained.

"Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk."

For those worried that Becky will disrupt the happiness of the newly-engaged 'Swarla', Cudden revealed: "I agree with fans who might be furious to see someone come in and disrupt one of the most beautiful on-screen relationships. It's unconscionable, and they should be angry."

However, she hinted that Becky's presence won't necessarily destroy everything.

"However, it's such a complicated relationship that other feelings will emerge as it unfolds. Things forged in fire only get stronger. Becky is a "spanner in the works," but it doesn't necessarily mean the worst, though it will be very difficult."

Pictures show the moment that Carla walks in on Becky as she tries to explain all to Lisa, and viewers can find out how Lisa reacts when Coronation Street continues on Friday 12th September from 6am on ITVX and at 8pm on ITV.

