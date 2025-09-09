Meanwhile, Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) anger builds towards partner Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Also, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) walks into trouble, just as she delivers another blackmail threat to secret lovers Carl (Jonathan Howard) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 15th September - Friday 19th September 2025.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dylan Wilson questioned over hit and run as victim Tyrone Dobbs faces life-changing injury

Brody asserts his innocence. ITV

Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) assures Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that he and Dylan weren't involved in the hit and run, and that he was suffering a seizure at the time.

Brody reminds Carl that they ditched the car before heading to the hospital.

Carl reveals that when he went to get the car it was gone, and suggests someone must have stolen it and run over Tyrone.

Dylan faces police questioning. ITV

Meanwhile, at the police station, Dylan is interviewed by PC Jess Heywood (Donnaleigh Bailey), but when he reveals he was at the hospital, will he be released?

Tyrone wakes up in hospital agitated, and tells wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) to get a doctor because he can't feel his legs.

Kit confronts Carl. ITV

Kit warns Carl that he'll be keeping an eye on him, while Abi wonders if the car used to hit Tyrone was one of Fiona's.

Carl covers, then tells Fiona he had to torch the car.

Fiz supports Tyrone. ITV

But when Kit asks what Carl is doing with a known criminal, has he been caught out?

Fiz updates the family on Tyrone's operation, but as Ty confides in nan Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that he's worried about the strain on Fiz, how has the surgery gone?

2. Lisa Swain confronts DI Costello over Becky Swain shock

Lisa is furious with Costello. ITV

Costello warns Becky to keep her head down or they could both end up in prison, while a fired up Lisa arrives for a showdown with Costello, but he refuses to be drawn.

Kit warns Carla Connor (Alison King) that Costello isn't all he seems and that Lisa needs to be careful.

When Carla tells Kit about Becky, he's stunned.

Lisa barges into Costello's office and demands he tells her everything about Becky's fake death, or she'll go to the press.

Carla pressures Lisa to tell Betsy (Sydney Martin) the truth, knowing she'll find out eventually and be more heartbroken.

Lisa refuses, so Carla summons Becky, who breaks down and begs to see Betsy.

Amy Cudden as Becky Swain in Coronation Street. ITV

But Lisa spells out to Becky that she won't inflict any more pain on their daughter, and Carla tells Becky to go.

In the precinct, Becky watches Betsy with Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), but will she blow her cover and reach out?

When Roy Cropper (David Neilson) sees Becky at the house and she tries to lie about her identity, Roy insists he knows who she is as he saw her at the hospital.

Lisa explains all to Roy, but Roy is hurt by Carla's lies.

Soon, Lisa pleads Carla's case to Roy and explains she didn't want to lie to him, but that she was protecting Lisa and Betsy.

Will Roy forgive Carla, and what's next for Becky?

3. Theo Silverton seethes over Todd Grimshaw's actions in abuse story

Todd and Theo in Coronation Street. ITV

Todd and Theo excitedly move into the corner shop flat, and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) calls round with some beers.

Theo scowls when Todd invites George to stay for a drink.

When Todd can't come to his meeting ahead of the custody hearing, Theo struggles to keep his anger in check.

Theo is angry that Todd is busy. ITV

After his meeting, Theo vows to do whatever it takes to secure access to his kids.

He tells Todd that he's worried about the court case and that if his ex Danielle (Natalie Anderson) saw the state of their flat, she'd deem it unsuitable for the kids.

Todd's pals give him a hand at the flat. ITV

With Theo out, Todd is joined by George, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and they start cleaning the place.

As they near the end of their task, the group break open the snacks and dance to music.

But when Theo returns home and takes in the scene, including a hug between Todd and Billy, how will he react?

Theo walks in on Todd and Billy hugging. ITV

Theo's anger recently led to him turning physically and emotionally abusive with Todd, as elements of coercive control appeared within domestic violence in the couple's relationship.

Will anyone realise what Theo is really like?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

4. Tracy Barlow disturbs intruder after making a new blackmail demand over Carl and Abi Webster

Tracy arrives at the florist shop. ITV

Tracy delights in reminding Carl that her next payment is due, failing which she'll tell Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) about Carl's affair with Abi.

Tracy tells Abi that she's fed up of being paid in instalments, and wants the rest of the money today.

When Abi updates Carl, he asserts that he'll give her £500 and make it clear that's the end of the matter.

Tracy interrupts an intruder! ITV

But as Tracy points out that she's calling the shots, Abi reckons it's time to come clean to Kevin.

Carl suggests calling Tracy's bluff instead, but when Tracy arrives at the flower shop to find it being trashed by a masked intruder, who is it?

Is Carl behind it?

