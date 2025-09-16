Meanwhile, Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) hears news on Noah Hedley (Richard Winsor), which could affect his already toxic treatment of boyfriend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

As for Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove), she decides to deal with stepdaughter Asha Alahan's (Tanisha Gorey) tormenter head-on.

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) has an announcement in the wake of grandson Tyrone Dobbs's (Alan Halsall) hospitalisation, while Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) makes a hasty retreat.

Finally, Dee-Dee Bailey's (Channique Sterling-Brown) new romance may not be as rosy as she had hoped.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 22nd September - Friday 26th September 2025.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Carla Connor confronts Becky Swain as fake death fallout continues

Lisa and Becky Swain. ITV

Becky reveals she's renting a flat nearby, and when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) suggests Lisa could help her move, Lisa is forced to agree.

Lisa and Becky run out of fuel and, waiting in the car, Becky brings up Carla.

Meanwhile, Carla tells Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) she trusts Lisa completely, but when Ryan asks if she trusts Becky, Carla is uneasy.

Lisa is forced to help Becky. ITV

Becky quizzes Betsy about their lost four years, but Betsy rushes off upset.

When Becky calls round, Carla asserts that it would be best for everyone if she went back to playing dead.

How will Becky respond?

2. Debbie Webster catches out Abi and Carl Webster amid Kevin split

Abi dumps Kevin. ITV

Abi confronts Carl about Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and he makes out he fed her a sob story and she won't be bothering them again.

Abi thanks Tracy for backing off, but she's horrified when Tracy reveals she had no choice as Carl got someone to trash her shop, and threatened to hurt her dad Ken Barlow (William Roache).

Debbie walks in on Carl with Abi. ITV

Later, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) gets the all-clear at the hospital, but when Kev says he's looking forward to growing old with her, Abi is uneasy, and she confides in Carl that she hates living a double life.

When Kevin lays out his retirement plans for them, Abi drops the bombshell that she wants them to break up.

Kev tells Tyrone about the split and that he suspects Abi and Carl of an affair, while Abi suggests to Carl that they finally run away for a new life together.

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster. ITV

Carl tries to make light of it, before they're interrupted by Debbie, who is shocked to see Abi with him.

Has Debbie rumbled them, and will she tell Kevin?

And with Carl not as committed to Abi as he claims to be, will Abi realise she's thrown away her marriage for nothing?

3. Theo Silverton gets shock Noah Hedley news as his mood darkens towards Todd Grimshaw again

Theo is furious. ITV

In court for the custody hearing, Dee-Dee warns Theo to keep a cool head.

Danielle Silverton's (Natalie Anderson) barrister questions Theo on his violent temper and accuses him of attacking son Miles.

Theo assures him it was an accident, but when Noah makes derogatory remarks under his breath, Todd lunges at Noah.

Noah is smug as Todd is escorted out, but will this harm Theo's case?

In the Bistro, Noah makes homophobic jibes towards Theo and Todd and insists Danielle won't back down.

Noah fumes as Theo refuses to rise to the bait, but later, Danielle delivers some shocking news about Noah.

Theo is cut to the quick by his kids' words. ITV

Todd tells Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) he's mystified by Theo's reaction to the news about Noah, given what Noah put Theo through.

Theo overhears and his face darkens, but what does this mean for Todd, who has recently been on the end of Theo's temper?

As the week draws to a close, Theo excitedly reveals that Miles and Millie are coming to stay, and orders Todd to tidy the flat.

Todd tries to appear upbeat, but when Millie says they're only visiting because it's a legal requirement, Theo's hurt.

Will he take his mood out on Todd?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

4. Bernie Winter exposes Asha Alahan's abuser

Asha with Naomi. ITV

Bernie speaks to Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkinshin) about her concerns for Asha, and Dev admits his daughter has been spending a lot of time in her room.

Later, Bernie persuades Asha to help Ryan with the careers fair at the hotel, but it turns out the the guest speaker is Naomi, the woman who hurled abuse at her while she was on duty as a trainee paramedic.

Asha is shaken to come face to face with Naomi, but she reminds her how she tried to help her when drunk, only for Naomi to spit on and abuse her.

Naomi denies it and warns Asha against making unfounded allegations, and Asha tearfully confides in Bernie.

Soon Bernie is on a mission, later telling Dev that Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) says it will be difficult to bring charges against Naomi with only Asha's word for it.

Bernie's in hot water. ITV

At the career fair, Bernie finds Naomi's laptop, and when Naomi goes on stage and clicks on her first slide, she's left horrified.

Bernie announces to the shocked audience how Naomi abused Asha, a paramedic and woman of colour.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) film it all on their phones, while Ryan ends the event.

Asha is furious with Bernie, and Naomi barges into their house and declares that she's suing Bernie for defamation.

How will Bernie deal with the fallout, and what will Asha do next?

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

5. Evelyn Plummer makes a big decision amid Tyrone Dobbs's recovery

Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Tyrone confides in Kevin his frustration over the hit and run, and how the police are no closer to finding the culprit.

But viewers now know that Carl was responsible, and he has covered his tracks.

Meanwhile, Evelyn masks her disappointment and tells Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) that she's going to give up University as it's expensive and a young person's game.

Is Evelyn giving up on her dream to help care for Tyrone, who is recovering from a severe spinal injury?

Fiz admits to Maria that she's feeling the strain with Tyrone in hospital, but can the family pull together?

Coronation Street is working with Spinal Injuries Association on Tyrone's story.

6. Jenny Connor interrupts George Shuttleworth with Christina Boyd

Jenny regrets her impulsive decision. ITV

Jenny invites George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) to lunch, but he declines, making out he's got to the clean the funeral parlour.

As Jenny calls round with cleaning supplies, she finds that Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) is already there to help George.

Still smitten with George, Jenny leaves, but is Christina the right woman for George?

7. Dee-Dee Bailey is embarrassed by new beau Ollie's behaviour

Ollie and Dee-Dee in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee-Dee and new beau Ollie join Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) for lunch in the Bistro.

But when Ollie criticises the food, Dee-Dee is embarrassed.

Does Ollie have a justified complaint (surely we've all been there), or is he being deliberately rude and unfair, thus showing his true colours?

