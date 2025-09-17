Speaking to the Mirror, MacLeod, who oversees continuing drama at ITV, revealed: "The soap gods demand a sacrifice when you have an event of this kind.

“It’s going to be shocking. There will be lots of trauma, lots of drama, lots of twists."

Naturally, he wasn't giving away whose days are numbered, leaving us wondering whether imminent departees Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) or Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) are involved, or if another character will lose their life.

Sally Ann Matthews is leaving her role as Jenny Connor ITV

However, MacLeod did add: "Sometimes the biggest and best exits are for characters that you care the most about.

"There’s always that equation where you think, ‘If they were to go, the viewers will really care', but what damage will it do to the landscape of the show in terms of the ability to tell stories?" he shared.

Expanding on how the team makes such big decisions, the executive producer explained that "it’s a big responsibility, so we do agonise about it quite a lot and argue about it".

"Our story conferences are fiery places at times and this period of the show is no different," he added.

Pauline McLynn, Aaron McCusker and Catherine Tyldesley as Maggie, Ben and Eva in Coronation Street outside the Rovers. ITV

And with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) due to return as the new landlady of The Rovers Return, MacLeod promised that we can expect more comebacks from some "familiar faces."

"All of it is feeding into this crossover episode we are doing in January," added Iain.

"It’s going to get bigger and bigger. Things will peak in a big way."

Coronation Street is set to team up with fellow ITV show Emmerdale, in what will act as a celebration of soap.

