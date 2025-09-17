Coronation Street boss teases brutal character "sacrifice" as soap approaches 65th anniversary
Who will lose their life in the dramatic scenes?
One Coronation Street favourite could be set for an explosive exit, as soap boss Iain MacLeod teased that a character will be "sacrificed" in an upcoming storyline.
The soap will soon celebrate 65 years on air, with MacLeod explaining how such a milestone must be marked.
Speaking to the Mirror, MacLeod, who oversees continuing drama at ITV, revealed: "The soap gods demand a sacrifice when you have an event of this kind.
“It’s going to be shocking. There will be lots of trauma, lots of drama, lots of twists."
Naturally, he wasn't giving away whose days are numbered, leaving us wondering whether imminent departees Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) or Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) are involved, or if another character will lose their life.
However, MacLeod did add: "Sometimes the biggest and best exits are for characters that you care the most about.
"There’s always that equation where you think, ‘If they were to go, the viewers will really care', but what damage will it do to the landscape of the show in terms of the ability to tell stories?" he shared.
Expanding on how the team makes such big decisions, the executive producer explained that "it’s a big responsibility, so we do agonise about it quite a lot and argue about it".
"Our story conferences are fiery places at times and this period of the show is no different," he added.
And with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) due to return as the new landlady of The Rovers Return, MacLeod promised that we can expect more comebacks from some "familiar faces."
"All of it is feeding into this crossover episode we are doing in January," added Iain.
"It’s going to get bigger and bigger. Things will peak in a big way."
Coronation Street is set to team up with fellow ITV show Emmerdale, in what will act as a celebration of soap.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.