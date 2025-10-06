Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) was rushed to hospital in Monday's (6th October) Coronation Street, as her mental health crisis took a harrowing turn.

As a trainee paramedic, Asha has seen many tragedies unfold in recent months, including the fatal stabbing of Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) and the murder of Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

When Asha was later racially abused and spat on by a drunk woman called Naomi, she struggled even more, but withdrew her complaint in order to protect new stepmother Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) from being sued for speaking up.

As the ITV soap continues, Bernie and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) have finally tied the knot officially, and are enjoying the morning after the night before at the Chariot Square hotel.

Dev is then invited to join the lads at the Rovers in support of a heartbroken Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), who is mourning his marriage split from Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Meanwhile, while minding the shop, a tearful Asha swigs from a bottle of wine, verbally leaving behind veiled goodbyes to those she loves.

She leaves Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) to look after the shop and heads out with the bottle.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) finds Asha unconscious on a bench in Victoria Garden, and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) arrives.

Paramedics tend to Asha as Dev is alerted at the pub and races to the scene.

Dev and Amy are questioned over whether Asha may have taken any drugs, and later, Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) reluctantly reveals that they've found drugs on Asha.

It soon becomes clear that a troubled Asha has tried to take her own life, and spoilers have confirmed that she survives the attempt.

But there are still tests to be carried out, and fears for Asha's wellbeing as Dev crumbles over the devastating sight of his daughter at rock bottom.

There are moving scenes from Harkishin, Gorey and Hazlegrove, while news of Asha's situation leads the locals to reflect on their own struggles.

Can Asha's loved ones ensure she gets the help she needs?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

