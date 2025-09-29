It's Abi Webster's (Sally Carman-Duttine) birthday but she's not ready to celebrate, feeling rotten about dumping husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) while secretly sleeping with his own half-brother, Carl (Jonathan Howard).

At the hotel, Abi tells Carl she's not in the mood for sex and is dreading having tea with Kevin and her stepson Jack (Kyran Bowes), who wants to organise a birthday cake.

Not getting what he wants from Abi, Carl furtively texts James Bailey (Jason Callender) instead!

Carl gaslights Debbie. ITV

Later, Debbie finds Abi with a keycard to the hotel and confronts her, and Abi claims she stayed there a while ago but forgot to return the key.

As Debbie insists that she doesn't recall the booking, Carl becomes involved, savagely tricking her into thinking her dementia is to blame.

Abi is uneasy over Carl's behaviour, while back at the hotel, Debbie has to check the CCTV for evidence of a theft – only to spot Abi on the footage, heading towards Carl's room.

Debbie hammers on the door, and while we won't reveal what she finds, it has already been teased that she'll uncover the affair this week.

A confrontation ensues, and Debbie is furious to realise how deeply Kevin has been betrayed.

And, although Abi is committed to a future with Carl, she has no idea that he's also seeing James, and is keeping other dark secrets too.

With Debbie armed with the knowledge of what really caused Abi to end her marriage, will she tell Kevin everything?

