And Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) makes a mistake that finally sees her affair with Carl (Jonathan Howard) revealed to Kevin (Michael Le Vell).

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is reunited with an old flame, but their history isn't all it seems.

Also, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) heads to the hospital for an appointment concerning bowel cancer, keeping this from his controlling partner Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 6th October - Friday 10th October 2025.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Asha Alahan is rushed to hospital after trying to take her own life

Asha is found unconscious. ITV

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Dev have finally had their wedding night at the hotel, but now Bernie reveals she's worried about Asha.

In the shop, an exhausted Asha drinks from a bottle of wine, then suddenly orders Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) to mind the shop before heading out.

A tearful Asha is found by Theo slumped on the bench in Victoria Gardens with an empty bottle.

Theo raises the alarm and Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) alerts Dev, while a paramedic tends to Asha, asking Dev and Amy if Asha might have taken any drugs in addition to the wine.

Dev is distraught. ITV

As Dev waits for news in A&E, Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) approaches and gently reveals they've found drugs on Asha.

Dev is reeling as Bernie asks if Asha has tried to take her own life.

An image from later in the week confirms that physically, Asha will be okay, but there are continued concerns for her mental wellbeing as Dev struggles to contain his emotions.

He tells Bernie he can't help feeling angry that Asha was prepared to put the family through so much pain.

Dev visits Asha in hospital. ITV

Dev later visits Asha, but can he support his daughter?

Meanwhile, in the Rovers, characters including Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) discuss Asha's situation.

As they share their concern for Dev, the group open up over their own worries and agree to share them rather than bottling things up.

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

2. Abi Webster and Carl Webster's affair exposed in text blunder?

Carl and Abi feel awkward for different reasons! ITV

At Ronnie Bailey's (Vinta Morgan) birthday bash, Carl is awkwardly sandwiched between both his secret lovers Abi and James Bailey (Jason Callender).

When young Alfie knocks over his drink, Carl helps as Abi mops up the spillage, and a furious Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) notes their intimacy and spells out to Abi that she must end things with Carl.

Debbie then advises Kevin to hire a lawyer as Abi can't be trusted.

Carl panics. ITV

Abi sees them talking but can't hear what's being said, and, assuming the worst, she sends a panicked text to Carl warning him that Kevin knows. Only, Abi's texted Kev instead!

Carl tries to get hold of Kevin's phone to delete the message, but the following day, it would seem that Kev has learned the truth, as he turns Abi away when she checks on him and Jack (Kyran Bowes), and makes clear that she's no longer welcome.

Kevin demands her house key back, but later, Bernie tells Abi and Carl that she's seen Kev chucking Abi's belongings onto the street.

With Kevin heartbroken, will Abi come to regret her actions all the more when she inevitably finds out that Carl has been deceiving her?

3. Tim Metcalfe meets an old flame – and reveals a dark secret

Tim recognises Trisha. ITV

Tim recognises a fare as Trisha Pinkerton, a girl he knew in the '80s.

Meanwhile, it's Tim and wife Sally's (Sally Dynevor) anniversary, and she encourages Tim to go to the Rovers to help cheer up Kevin.

Trisha arrives and catches Tim's eye, and he explains to the blokes that she's a blast from his past.

Trisha Pinkerton in Coronation Street. ITV

Kevin disapproves, and the next day, Trisha visits Tim at the cab office, leaving Sally taken aback when she finds her there.

Sally explains she's Tim's wife, and is fuming with Tim as she points out that not only did he miss their anniversary meal, now he's entertaining his ex at work!

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe. ITV

As Sally storms off, Tim tells Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) that he was only 14 when he got together with Trisha, who was nearly 20 at the time.

Brian is quietly shocked, and later, he accuses Trisha of grooming Tim as a child.

Sally Dynevor as Sally Metcalfe. ITV

Trisha is horrified while Tim rounds on Brian, who insists he needs to face up to what really happened with Trisha.

Sally confronts Tim, who admits he was only 14 when Trisha took his virginity.

Sally is shocked, but can she make Tim face up to the fact he was groomed?

For support on Tim's story, visit NSPCC or call the helpline on 0808 800 5000.

4. Todd Grimshaw shields abusive Theo Silverton from his medical fears

Theo looking angrily at Todd in Coronation Street. ITV

Todd is upset as he confides in George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that Theo still hasn't been in touch.

George reckons Todd is better off without Theo, and later, after Theo finds Asha, Todd rails at Theo for his disappearing act.

Theo stomps off once more, while Amy tells Todd that if Theo hadn't found Asha, things could have turned out so differently.

By the end of the week, Todd tells Theo he wishes he could support him at Noah Hedley's (Richard Winsor) funeral but he has to work.

But instead, Todd confides in Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) that he has a hospital appointment to check for bowel cancer, but he hasn't told Theo as he has enough on his plate.

Theo has no idea that Todd's also had a difficult day. ITV

Todd is grateful when Billy accompanies him, and in the pub, Todd thanks Billy and assures him he'll tell Theo once he's got the results.

Theo is later annoyed to see Todd and Billy together, and even more so when Todd explains he's agreed to dinner with George and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins).

With Theo exhibiting increasingly controlling signs as he takes issue with Todd having a life outside of him, how will he react?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

For advice and support, visit Bowel Cancer UK.

