Coronation Street boss gives exciting update on Corriedale crossover
Corriedale is currently filming.
Soap fans can hardly wait for the upcoming Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover, currently titled Corriedale, which is now filming.
While details are under tight wraps on what's to come in the exciting soap first, viewers have been encouraged to keep an eye out for some clues in the coming weeks and months - in fact, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) has already been spotted in Corrie on a poster.
RadioTimes.com and other press caught up with executive producer, Kate Brooks, who gave a little snippet of how filming's going.
While trying to avoid saying too much, Brooks said: "Filming's been brilliant and we've got a brilliant director and scripts. The actors are loving it because it's so different and unique from what they've ever done before. The mood and camaraderie is really infectious!
"I can't help but imagine what my mum is going to be like watching this episode. She'll be so beside herself because as a soap fan, the idea of sitting down with your two favourite shows with all your favourite characters in this massive, unmissable piece of tele, it's amazing.
"Everyone's worked so hard on this behind the scenes. The cast have been amazing, but behind the scenes, it's been quite a feat logistically to get everything in the right place. It's a testament to how hard and how passionate all people are. Everyone's put their hearts and souls into it."
There's currently no update on when it will air.
