The new Driscoll family aren't just at the centre of the pub, they're at the centre of the drama, too.

Swarla fans might not be pleased to know that Becky's (played by Amy Cudden) will continue to try and tear Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla (Alison King) apart - but will she succeed?

There's also a very powerful domestic abuse storyline coming up between Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Theo (James Cartwright), as the latter's true colours finally emerge with devastating consequences.

That's just a teaser - read on for a full winter preview for Coronation Street.

1. Driscoll family drama

There's all change at the Rovers Return pub as the Driscoll family make an explosive entrance soon on Coronation Street. Cheeky dad and husband, Ben (Aaron McCusker) and his wife, Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley), ruffle some feathers among Weatherfield residents just by stepping foot on the cobbles, let alone taking over the pub! The pair are joined by Ben's mother-in-law (from hell), Maggie (Pauline McLynn), who speaks her mind, even if it's harsh. The family, joined by kids from both sides of the marriage, are a breath of fresh air on the street, and according to Brooks, will be at the heart of drama for the coming months and into Christmas.

"[The Driscolls] love each other with a real fierceness and with a real protectiveness - there's obviously issues and dramas, as with every family, but at the heart of it, there's a loyalty to each other," Brooks explained about the family dynamic. "Going forward, you'll continue to fall in love with them becausr they're a light to watch. They've hit the ground running and they're so busy, because there's lots of stories for them."

Speaking about the festive period, Brooks added: "Christmas Day itself is a real family affair, and the Driscolls are very much at the heart of it. It's a proper pub Christmas Day, very community-based and lively with loads going on and secrets being exposed. It's a feel-good episode with a lot of drama thrown into the mix."

Consider us ready!

2. Theo's domestic abuse of Todd

Coronation Street are set to explore a domestic abuse storyline as Theo reveals his dark side in the coming weeks. Viewers have seen some deranged behaviour from Theo over the past weeks as the soap has been slowly building up to the true nature of the storyline. Brooks explained that they've worked with charity, Galop, on the portrayal of a same-sex abusive relationship to help raise awareness for the under-discussed topic.

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Brooks said: "By the time this story really gets going, Todd's in a place where he feels indebted to Theo because he's given up a lot for him and then Theo's true colours are revealed. He's a dark character and he's really good at gaslighting Todd. We're going to slowly see Todd strip bare who he is and his vulnerabilities become very prominent in all the episodes as he struggles to navigate this relationship with this man he loves, but who is violent and controlling."

Brooks added that the team have filmed a special episode about the storyline, set to air in the coming months, which is a soap first. "There's some dark episodes, but very important, raw and authentic episodes. I've been at a viewing [for the special] and it's a really powerful episode focused on their relationship and I don't think anyone's ever told a story in this format. I'm quite stunned by it."

3. Swarla explosions

Swarla fans were shaken to their core when Becky arrived on the cobbles, definitely not dead and out to rekindle with Lisa and reconnect with her daughter. But the story is about to get a whole lot more dramatic, according to the exec. "Becky is a villain," Brooks said. "She's come back and she knows what she wants - she wants her family back and she wants to oust Carla from this happy home life she's created."

Brooks continued: "We're watching this story develop and slowly we'll start to peel away the layers of Becky, who she is and what she's capable of. On screen at the minute, we've only really scratched the surface, but she's capable of many things - and the thing she's capable of doing the best is reminding Lisa of the life they had. Becky is someone you don't want to mess with. There's loads of twists and turns to come - and the more Becky acts like she is, the more we'll see Carla getting really wound up and riled. There's explosions to come."

Brooks also teased that the audience will find out about Becky's true nature before Weatherfield does... so keep your eyes peeled.

4. Debbie Webster's dementia storyline progresses

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is living with dementia and Coronation Street will continue to show how the condition develops over the coming months. But what's important for Brooks to show is that Debbie is still very much a part of the community and will still experience joyful moments in her life.

"She's enjoying and living life - she's making the most of it," Brooks explained. "She's planning for a big wedding with Ronnie which will happen sometime towards the end of the year, and it's going to be a really gorgeous and joyful wedding. We'll also get to see the debut of the dementia choir Debbie's been so invested and involved in. She's also desperate for her family to get back and be united again.

"This story is really in its infancy. She's not just a person who has dementia and there are stories that aren't defined by it, so we're just enjoying Debbie being Debbie!"

5. Can Carl keep his secrets?

Turning towards Christmas, Brooks teased that there's going to be some more developments around Carl and his many, many secrets. For one, poor Tyrone doesn't realise it was Carl who ran him over, causing him a world of pain. And with Carl's affair with Abi destroying the family fully, it's about time the rogue got what was coming to him!

6. Corriedale

All eyes are peeled for clues about what could happen in the upcoming crossover episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale, affectionately known as Corriedale. While Brooks' lips are sealed about what storylines will air, she did give an exciting update to whet appetites.

While trying to avoid saying too much, Brooks said: "Filming's been brilliant and we've got a brilliant director and scripts. The actors are loving it because it's so different and unique from what they've ever done before. The mood and camaraderie is really infectious!

"I can't help but imagine what my mum is going to be like watching this episode. She'll be so beside herself because as a soap fan, the idea of sitting down with your two favourite shows with all your favourite characters in this massive, unmissable piece of tele, it's amazing.

"Everyone's worked so hard on this behind the scenes. The cast have been amazing, but behind the scenes, it's been quite a feat logistically to get everything in the right place. It's a testament to how hard and how passionate all people are. Everyone's put their hearts and souls into it."

There's no word currently on when Corriedale will air.

