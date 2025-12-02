As the TV schedules for the 2025 festive period are confirmed, fans of The Good Ship Murder now know exactly when that show's latest Christmas special will air.

Ad

The episode will officially air at 9pm on Saturday 27th December on 5 – and it will see the potential for romance to rekindle between Kate and Jack.

The synopsis for the special, which will be set in Alicante, says: "Donna, a woman claiming to suffer from a life-changing illness, boards the ship with her loyal friend Bernie. As the festive voyage begins, Donna charms fellow passenger Gary and yearning for a Christmas miracle, visits a remote monastery.

"There she meets Rodriguez, a mysterious man of the cloth, and Thomasina, an enigmatic nun. But the holiday cheer turns dark when Bernie is found dead."

Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling and Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate Woods in The Good Ship Murder 2025 Christmas special. 5/Clapperboard Productions

The synopsis continues: "With Gary, Rodriguez, and Thomasina each under scrutiny, the hunt for the truth leads deep into a web of deceit and desperation. When the real story finally comes to light, it upends everything the crew thought they knew about the tragedy.

"Meanwhile Jack, recently sacked from the ship, is lying low performing to half-empty rooms in a grimy dive bar. The monastery murder draws Kate back to him, and with Jamil’s help, will the two finally rekindle their romance? As Christmas dawns, will Jack return back to where he belongs and will he share a Christmas song with everyone on board?"

Of course, Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley will be back as Jack and Kate, with Zak Douglas, Geoffrey Breton, Ross Adams, Kiza Deen, James Barriscale and Yuna Shin also returning to the cast.

Meanwhile, those joining the show for the special include Lesley Dunlop, Joelle Dyson, Luis Soto, Gary Lucy, Rebecca Harland, Greta Holland and Michelle Holmes.

This is the second year in a row that The Good Ship Murder has had a Christmas special, while it has also been confirmed to return for a third season in 2026.

The Good Ship Murder 2025 Christmas special will air on Saturday 27th December at 9pm on 5.

Add The Good Ship Murder to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.