The Good Ship Murder 2025 Christmas special gets air date confirmed as Jack seeks to rekindle romance with Kate
Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley will be back on our screens later this month.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 at 4:11 pm
Authors
James HibbsDrama Writer
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad