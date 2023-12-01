But will they be back for more?

Read on for everything we know so far about The Good Ship Murder season 2.

Has The Good Ship Murder been renewed for season 2?

Channel 5 hasn't made any announcements about the future of the show.

As soon as we know more, we'll update this page.

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Woods in The Good Ship Murder. Mark Cassar / Channel 5 Television / Clapperboard

All being well, we'd expect it to arrive next year.

As for exactly when, that's trickier to predict, but mid-late 2024 would be our educated guess.

Good Ship Murder season 2 cast: Who could return?

It's a given that Ward and Tyldesley will be back as Jack and Kate if it's given the thumbs up. Initially, the singer had made plans to leave for Las Vegas, but in the end he decided to stay, which was music to Kate's ears.

She called off her wedding and ended her relationship with Piers (Geoffrey Breton) when she came to the realisation that she had genuine feelings for Jack – but will they make a go of it in season 2?

We'd also expect to see Claire Sweeney return as cruise director Beverley alongside Zak Douglas as Jamil.

And of course, expect plenty more murder if season 2 gets the nod, which means lots of new guest stars.

The Good Ship Murder airs on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

