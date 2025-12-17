The BBC has revealed when fans can expect Call the Midwife season 15 to land on our screens ahead of the upcoming two-part Christmas special.

The new season, which will contain eight episodes, will debut on Sunday 11th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Call the Midwife season 15 will tackle the Women’s Liberation Movement, and will open in 1971 with several of the show’s characters burning their bras in a protest outside Nonnatus House.

The upcoming instalment will also tackle a range of other topical issues, including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery, according to the official synopsis.

Filming on season 15 kicked off back in May, and in June the period drama’s fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes image confirming the return of Teddy Berriman for the upcoming season.

Berriman was first introduced in season 14 as a youngster called Andrew Trottwood, who was severely disabled after contracting measles as a toddler and instantly warmed the hearts of many viewers.

The upcoming Christmas special and season 15 aren't the only projects Call the Midwife fans have to look forward to, with a prequel TV series and a film also on the horizon.

The prequel series will be set in Poplar during World War II, and will add more backstory to the rich history of the nuns and midwives at Nonnatus House, while the film will be set in a yet-to-be-confirmed overseas location in 1972 and will feature characters from the original TV show.

The separate film and prequel projects will be created, written and produced by the team behind the existing series: showrunner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, who also produces.

The 2025 Call the Midwife Christmas special airs at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and 8:30pm on Boxing Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

