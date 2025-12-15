5 has unveiled the trailer for the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2025 special – and it teases a romance between two characters.

Ad

The special, which is set to air on Christmas Eve, will take place in Christmas 1945, the first peacetime Christmas after the war.

The trailer gives fans an insight as to what could be in store for Siegfried (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), who’ve had a long-running will-they-won’t-they romance on the show, as the former says: “We spend our lives trying to find our other half.”

Mrs Hall responds: “What if you spend your whole life looking for something that doesn’t exist, and miss what’s right under your nose?”

Could the vet and the housekeeper finally get together in the Christmas special?

Read more:

Elsewhere in the festive episode, it falls on James to take on the Darrowby Nativity play after Helen is struck down with a lurgy.

Speaking about filming the Nativity scenes, Nicholas Ralph, who plays James, told Radio Times: “It was joyful carnage. The director, Andy Hay, just let a camera roll while the kids improvised. Then we put the animals in, and that just added to the chaos.”

He added: “James is on the back foot anyway because he’s said to Helen he’ll take over the writing and directing and producing – and when I walked into the room there was absolute chaos going on, so there was no acting required, really.”

All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas Special. Playground/Channel 5

Meanwhile, the official synopsis teases that "Siegfried is back at Mrs Stokes’s Farm to see Hilda the goat, who’s been up to more mischief", while Mrs Hall is "keen to enter the Drovers' darts competition and scoop the first prize; a fresh turkey", which are in short supply due to the war.

And it's not just Hilda that's keeping Siegfried on his toes, with the synopsis also teasing that an "old friend" turns up, surprising Mrs Hall and Siegfried – and leaving Siegfried with "an important decision to make".

Meanwhile, Charlotte gets an insight into Tristan's mind and the duo continue to go from strength to strength.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

This 2025 All Creatures Great and Small festive special will air on Wednesday 24th December at 9pm on 5.

Add All Creatures Great and Small to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.