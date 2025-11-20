All Creatures Great and Small fans have been given an early Christmas present by 5.

The broadcaster has confirmed the beloved period drama, which is inspired by James Herriot's books detailing his life as a vet in rural Yorkshire, will be back for seasons 7 and 8, as well as two more Christmas specials.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor at 5, described the series as "the jewel in 5’s drama crown", teasing "many new stories " and "unforgettable adventures ahead for our Skeldale family".

Similarly, Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer for Masterpiece, said that she was "thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope and humour that make this series so special".

Melissa Gallant and Sharon Moran, joint Executive Producers for Playground, added that they "frequently receive letters from viewers about how the show has brought joy, comfort and relief in challenging times", such is the power of All Creatures Great and Small.

"It's a show which people love to watch and love to make and we can't wait for more adventures in beautiful Yorkshire with our wonderful cast and crew," they continued.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

All Creatures remains 5's most successful drama series to date, drawing in over 14 million individuals across its first five seasons and driving more new users to 5's streaming platform than any other show.

Details about what the new seasons will entail and who's returning will be announced in due course, but we'd expect Nicholas Ralph (James), Rachel Shenton (Helen), Samuel West (Siegfried), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Audrey Hall) to all feature.

The show also welcomes a raft of new guest stars each season, with the last instalment welcoming former Coronation Street stars Lucy-Jo Hudson and Chris Gascoyne, while Dame Emma Thompson's daughter Gaia Wise joined the cast as Charlotte Beauvoir, Tristan's new love interest.

But in the meantime, there's the 2025 Christmas special to enjoy.

"It’s Christmas 1945, the first peacetime Christmas after the war," reads the official synopsis. "With Helen feeling under the weather, it’s fallen on James to take on the Darrowby Nativity play."

Elsewhere, "Siegfried is back at Mrs Stokes’ Farm to see Hilda the goat, who’s been up to more mischief," while Mrs Hall is determined to win the Drovers' darts competition and take home the top prize: a turkey, which are in short supply due to the war.

The Skeldale housekeeper "wants everyone to practise" to boost their chances, "but an old friend turns up surprising her and Siegfried" – with the vet making "a big decision about his future." Meanwhile, Tristan and Charlotte's relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

And if that's not quite enough to keep you entertained, a special hour-long, behind-the-scenes documentary, All Creatures Great and Small: Behind the Magic, will also be airing this Christmas, featuring all of the regular cast.

"As the cast look back over six years of making 5's most popular drama series, [Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly presenter and professional dog trainer] Graeme [Hall] enjoys becoming one of the family and appreciating all the detail that goes into the making of one of his favourite shows," reads the synopsis.

"This joyful festive treat is the perfect way to find out how the All Creatures magic is really made."

