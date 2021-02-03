Tuesday nights on Channel 5 have been essential viewing for the owners of lockdown puppies and disobedient dogs over the past few weeks thanks to Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly – a series fronted by canine trainer extraordinaire Graeme Hall.

Now in its third series, the show follows Graeme as he comes to the aid of dogs with behaviour problems all over the country, teaching owners how to handle their far-from-perfect pooches and reforming canines previously thought to be beyond help.

If you’ve got a troublesome terrier, a bad-mannered bulldog or a disobedient Great Dane in need of Graeme’s intervention, here’s how you can apply to be on the next series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and everything you need to know about the show.

How to apply for Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly

For those struggling with chaotic canines themselves, not to fear – you can apply for the next series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

If you need Graeme Hall’s help, contact the show’s production team at dogs@avalonuk.com or phone 020 7598 7365.

When is Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly on TV?

Season three of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 5.

The full series two boxset is available to stream on My5.

Who is Graeme Hall?

Graeme Hall, also known as The Dogfather, is a master dog trainer and host of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

The series follows Hall, who’s worked with over 5000 troublesome dogs, as he helps canine and puppy owners across the country with their pet’s behaviour problems. “Any dog, any age, any problem,” is his motto when it comes to training dogs.

Labelled Britain’s best dog trainer by The Telegraph, Hall has appeared on BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning and given a TED Talk on using dog training psychology to train people.

He is also a dog trainer to the stars, having helped celebrities like Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Denise Van Outen, Russell Watson and Michael Owen with their beloved hounds.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 5. If you’re looking for to watch, head over to our TV Guide.