5 has revealed its full festive schedule – and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Among the programmes airing this December is the hotly-anticipated All Creatures Great and Small special, which is set to arrive on Wednesday 24th December at 9pm.

Companion documentary All Creatures Great & Small: Behind the Scenes, which will look around the set on which the TV series is filmed as well as unveiling production secrets, is also set to air on the same day at 8pm.

There’ll also be a Madame Blanc Mysteries festive special to look forward to on Tuesday 23rd December at 8pm. This year's will be the longest yet, running at a hefty 120 minutes.

Other programmes airing on 5 this festive season include The Yorkshire Vet Christmas Special (Monday 22nd December, 8pm), Christmas on the Farm (Monday 22nd December 9pm) and Sally Lindsay’s Christmas Quiz Night (Tuesday 23rd December 10pm).

Fans can also look forward to The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special (Monday 29th December, 9pm) and Sally Lindsay’s 80s Quiz Night (Monday 29th December, 10pm) on the network.

Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sue Vincent as Gloria and Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special. Channel 5

The All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas special will take place in "Christmas 1945, the first peacetime Christmas after the war," the official synopsis teases. "With Helen feeling under the weather, it’s fallen on James to take on the Darrowby Nativity play."

Elsewhere, "Siegfried is back at Mrs Stokes’s Farm to see Hilda the goat, who’s been up to more mischief", while Mrs Hall is "keen to enter the Drovers' darts competition and scoop the first prize; a fresh turkey", which are in short supply due to the war.

Mrs Hall is leading the Skeldale darts team and "wants everyone to practise" to boost their chances, "but an old friend turns up surprising her and Siegfried" – and leaving Siegfried with "an important decision to make".

Meanwhile, Charlotte learns what's been on Tristan's mind and the pair continue to go from strength to strength.

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small. Playground production for 5 and MASTERPIECE

It isn’t just 5 which has unveiled a host of festive treats to entertain all the family over the Christmas period, but also the BBC, Sky and Channel 4, who’ve all recently confirmed their schedules.

Among the big titles on the BBC’s festive line-up this year are Call the Midwife, Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise, each of which are back for Christmas specials.

Meanwhile, programmes airing on Channel 4 this festive season include The Great Celebrity Bake Off Christmas Special and the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas special, while Sky is treating fans to movies such as Tinsel Town and A Minecraft Movie.

