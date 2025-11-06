It simply wouldn't be Christmas without a Madame Blanc Mysteries festive special to enjoy with your cheese and port – and this year's is the longest yet, running at a hefty 120 minutes.

Jean (Sally Lindsay) and Dom (Steve Edge) once again lead the charge alongside Judith (Sue Holderness) and Jeremy (Robin Askwith), as they "attend an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire," where Jean is invited to authenticate a box once owned by Marie Antoinette.

But the festive cheer quickly evaporates when she discovers a ticking bomb concealed inside.

"With just 90 minutes until detonation, the museum is sealed shut, the security guard is dead, and the race is on," reads the synopsis.

"Jean and the gang must crack the code and defuse the bomb before time runs out. This is Jean’s most perilous challenge yet – can she save the day?"

Returning cast members include Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw, and Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick.

And in further exciting news, joining the main ensemble are John Thomson (Cold Feet, Coronation Street), Kacey Ainsworth (Grantchester, EastEnders), Raji James (Hollyoaks, The Man Who Fell to Earth), and Manjinder Virk (Trigger Point, Midsomer Murders) – who are all guaranteed to shake up proceedings.

John Thomson. Paramount

"This is our homage to the classic Christmas film," said Lindsay, who is also the creator, co-writer and executive producer.

"It stands alone as a plot, but has all your favourite characters in a very extraordinary situation. It is a very ambitious concept, but we are beyond thrilled with how it has come out.

"In fact, I actually cannot wait for all our wonderful fans to watch it. A very Merry Christmas from all of us in Sainte Victoire."

Kacey Ainsworth. 5

The release date for the Christmas special will be announced in due course, but there's currently no word on whether the show is returning for a fifth outing – although Lindsay previously said she'd love to continuing making it.

"I'm not under any, 'Yes, I'll quit when I'm on a high.' No, I won’t," she laughed.

"I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life. And it's such a part of our lives now.

"And it's great for us because Steve [White, Lindsay's husband] does the music as well, so it's something we share. And the boys [they share two sons, Victor and Louie] come out on our holidays there, and it's just brilliant.

"It's just really special, so I'll drag it out as long as they want me to."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will air on 5 this December.

