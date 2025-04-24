Thankfully, they were drawn back together in the finale – and, in a hugely joyous development, Dom asked Jean to marry him and she said yes, because of course she did!

But will we be invited to the wedding?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5.

Has The Madame Blanc Mysteries been renewed for season 5?

There's currently no word on the future of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, but Sally Lindsay previously said she'll "write it as long as they want it".

"I'm not under any, 'Yes, I'll quit when I'm on a high.' No, I won’t," she added.

"I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life. And it's such a part of our lives now. And it's great for us because Steve [White, Lindsay's husband] does the music as well, so it's something we share. And the boys [they share two sons, Victor and Louie] come out on our holidays there, and it's just brilliant.

"It's just really special, so I'll drag it out as long as they want me to."

When could a potential Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5 air?

There has been a new season of the show every year since it first arrived in 2021, so if it does get the green light, the currently unconfirmed season 5 is likely to arrive in early 2026.

And there's also another Madame Blanc Christmas special on its way.

Who could return for a potential Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5?

Alex Gaumond as Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick, Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James and Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James.

We'd obviously expect to see Sally Lindsay return as Jean White and Steve Edge reprise the role of Dom Hayes.

Other faces who will likely return are:

Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw

Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick

Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James

Alex Gaumond as André Caron

And you can expect plenty of new guest stars, too.

What could happen in a potential Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5?

So, it looks like a wedding is on the cards after Jean accepted Dom's proposal, but it remains to be seen when that will happen.

Perhaps they'll opt for a Christmas wedding or they'll keep us waiting a little longer.

And of course, there will be plenty of new mysteries to keep Jean and co occupied.

Lindsay previously revealed that they start writing the next chapter of the show before they've received the official renewal, so it's highly probable that they're ready to go, or well on their way.

"I know it doesn't seem complex, but it's a very complex show to write because you've got your A and B storylines, you want all your characters involved," she explained.

"You've also got to have specific research on killing people, so that takes ages to get right, and also to get it signed off because some things can be quite gruesome, so it's quite complicated. Even though you've got an idea, you might not be able to put it on TV.

"So we literally probably give ourselves a week off [after returning from filming], and then we start plotting it. We just write it and see, just get on with it and hope it happens, in a sort of egoless way, and mostly it does.

"So hopefully it will carry on. The kids call it manifesting, don't they? So I manifest it, I suppose."

Is there a trailer for a potential Madame Blanc Mysteries season 5?

Not yet. First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If season 5 does get the thumbs up, we'd expect the trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is available to stream on 5.

