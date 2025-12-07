This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Judy Parfitt, 90, plays Sister Monica Joan, the Keats-quoting grande dame of Nonnatus House. Devoted to her calling, she has an abiding love of cake and an interest in astrology. Helen George, 41, plays Trixie Aylward, the troubled party girl – but formidable midwife – who married a baronet. The pair have worked together since the drama began in 2012.

Helen, when did you first meet Judy?

Helen: At the first-ever read-through, and she looked every bit the star she is: sparkling blue eyes, fiery red curls, beautiful cashmere and pearls complementing her porcelain skin. I introduced myself – nervously – and she was delightful. I was terrified initially because she has such a strong presence, but she quickly took me under her wing. She’s been a wonderful friend and confidante over the years, be it in work or in my private life. I love her dearly. Working with Judy and Jenny Agutter and watching the way they conduct themselves on set – how fun they are and how naughty they can be, but how professional and how dedicated they are to their craft – has been an exemplary education.

Judy, were you aware you were such an inspiration?

Judy: Monica Joan is such a wonderful character and I’ve been having so much fun; I didn’t think I was teaching anyone anything. I was educated in a convent, you see, and I always wanted to play a nun.

Helen: What I admire most about Judy is that she gets the work done, but with such innate talent. She doesn’t suffer fools – she’s very direct, unapologetically, and I really appreciate that, especially as a woman. I used to always apologise for myself. Now I think, ‘I’ll be a bit more Judy!’ I just say it. Without a sorry at the end. She gets away with so much because of that sparkle in her eyes! She’s an icon.

Do you feel iconic, Judy?

Judy: Well, I haven’t got anything after my name to say that I am!

Would you like something?

Judy: I’d like to be Dame Judy, for my family and for me. So many actors ask me why I’m not and I don’t know. But I’ve never been asked and I’m not sure if it’s because of something I haven’t done or because of something I have!

How will you celebrate Christmas?

Judy: I like to have Christmas Day by myself. My family go away and I have nice food that I’ve prepared because I cook every day. And I watch Call the Midwife. Monica Joan isn’t usually involved in all the storylines so when it comes on at Christmas, it’s brand new to me. And because we filmed it in April, I’ve forgotten the bits I did. It’s wonderful, like seeing a programme I know nothing about!

Helen: I have just moved into the perfect house for Christmas Day – when I saw it I knew exactly where the tree was going to go! I’ve always had such fond memories of Christmas and I want my kids to have them, too.

Call the Midwife's two festive specials will air at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and 8:30pm on Boxing Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

