❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Amandaland Christmas special: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
Jennifer Saunders joins the cast of Amandaland's first-ever festive special.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 15 December 2025 at 11:46 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad