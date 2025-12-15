"A salmon sperm facial, some Meghan Markle marmalade and a white-gold diamond cuff," said Amandaland's Lucy Punch when asked what would be on her character's Christmas list in the show's first-ever festive special.

Ad

Following the Motherland spin-off's roaring debut in February, the BBC comedy will soon be back on our screens, as Amanda and a very unwilling cohort schlep all the way to her aunt's Cotswolds manor for the holidays.

But it doesn't pan out as Amanda had hoped (does it ever?).

"The entire Christmas special episode is a favourite moment," teased Philippa Dunne (Anne) when asked what she enjoyed most about making it.

"Performing a very funny script with very funny people, being in a beautifully Christmassy house in the countryside, singing carols in the rain at night, and of course, to top it all off, working with Jennifer Saunders — who plays Amanda's aunt — which has long been on my bucket list. I’ll have fond memories of it forever."

So, what larks will they all be getting up to — and when can you watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Amandaland Christmas special.

Tune in on Christmas Day at 9.15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Amandaland Christmas special cast: Who stars?

Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan and Joanna Lumley as Felicity. BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

It obviously wouldn't be Amandaland without Lucy Punch as Amanda.

Returning alongside her are the following:

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Miley Locke as Georgie

Alexander Shaw as Manus

And in very exciting news, Jennifer Saunders is guest-starring as Amanda's Aunt Joan – marking the first time she's been reunited with Lumley on-screen since their Absolutely Fabulous days.

"Every single scene with Jennifer Saunders was magnificent, a hilarious delight," said Punch "And Jennifer with Joanna was even better."

Read more:

But just in case you're anticipating Edina and Patsy 2.0...

"We were playing characters as far from Edina and Patsy as can be imagined," said Lumley, who added: "Everyone adored having her there, especially me, and it all felt empty when the Christmas episode was over and she had gone."

Amandaland Christmas special plot: What will happen?

"Amanda and the family head to Aunt Joan’s country house, but the plans change when Mal and Anne tag along and she struggles to recreate the magical Christmases she spent there as a child," reads the official synopsis.

"Felicity is increasingly irritated by her sister's constant high spirits", while Anne is "in despair at being separated from her family".

Elsewhere, "Mal sees a hidden photo that seems to reveal a deep family secret…"

Is there a trailer for the Amandaland Christmas special?

Yes – you can watch it right now.

Enjoy the chaos below.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Amandaland season 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 will arrive 2026.

Add Amandaland to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.