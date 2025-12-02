Nothing quite says getting into the Christmas spirit like getting stuck into some great television, and ITV has provided its crème de la crème this festive season.

From Saturday 20th December to Friday 2nd January, viewers at home will be treated to a wealth of Christmas programming.

The Yuletide festivities begins with a re-run of The Chase Celebrity Christmas special on Monday 22nd December at 5:55pm, which will be repeated across the week.

Meanwhile on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus: The Movie and Love Actually will air, as well as a new instalment of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at 7:25pm.

Soap fans are in luck as they will be treated to back-to-back hour long specials of Emmerdale and Coronation Street, airing at 6:15pm and 7:15pm respectively.

The Corrie will special will be followed by a brand new Bullseye Christmas special, The 1% Club Christmas special and Romesh Ranganathan's Parents Evening: Christmas special.

Lee Mack for The 1% Club ITV/Magnum TV

Christmas night will conclude with Red One, the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

The Christmas specials don't stop there, with The Masked Singer and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? releasing two new episodes on Friday 26th December (Boxing Day) at 7:30pm and 9pm respectively.

For quizzing fans keen to test their general knowledge, the fun continues on Saturday 27th December with You Bet! On Tour, Wheel of Fortune and Ant & Dec's Limitless Win all airing festive episodes back-to-back from 6:30pm.

And for those looking for a drama to sink your teeth into, UK audiences will be treated to The Hunting Wives for the first time, with ITV previously confirming it would exclusively showcase the first season of the hotly-anticipated Lionsgate drama that has already been airing in the US.

Saturday 28th December's schedules are filled with movie galore, featuring the likes of How To Train Your Dragon, Grease, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Top Gun.

Alan Titchmarsh will be ringing in the New Year with a new edition of Love Your New Year's Day with Alan Titchmarsh on Thursday 1st January at 8:45am.

It will be followed by James Martin's New Year's Day and Joe Wicks's New Year's Day.

