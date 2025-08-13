The actor had previously suggested that the show wouldn't go any further than three seasons, although others involved in the production – such as co-creator Bill Lawrence – had voiced interest in doing more.

It appears the latter side won the argument, with the upcoming chapter seeing Ted return to Richmond, only this time to help coach the second division women's team, thus bringing a number of new characters to the forefront.

Speaking to Variety, Warner Bros Television boss Channing Dungey, whose company leads production on the series, gave an update on how the next set of episodes are coming along.

"Can you believe we are back in production? This was one of those ones where I was like, 'I don't know if we were going to get there,' but we are here now," he began. "I'm really excited about the new cast."

In addition to returning favourites Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt, the series has also drafted Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds as well as Andor and Adolescence alum Faye Marsay.

Jude Mack (Back in Action), Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane), Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi), plus newcomers Rex Hayes and Aisling Sharkey have also been confirmed to appear.

Ashley Walters and Faye Marsay in Adolescence. Netflix

On the timeline for release, Dungey continued: "We don't have a firm date yet from Apple. We're talking right now about mid-year next year, so your guess is as good as mine as to what that actually means.

"But I would say sometime from Q2 forward."

The previous three seasons of Ted Lasso were released in August, July and March respectively, so a spring/summer launch would certainly be in-keeping with the show's typical rollout.

If the prediction proves accurate, it would mean that the much-anticipated reunion comes almost exactly three years since the last entry, with fans no doubt eager to learn how the lives of our characters have changed in that time.

