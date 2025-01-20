However, Diaz has since unveiled plans for a return to the limelight, which begins with Back in Action and will continue with upcoming Keanu Reeves comedy Outcome and long-awaited animated sequel Shrek 5.

Hopefully, the latter two projects will enjoy a better critical reception than Back in Action, which has been hit with a 24 percent "rotten" score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The popular site scours the internet for film reviews and determines an approximate percentage of positive or negative scores, meaning that less than a quarter of critics (at the time of writing) have given the film a thumbs up.

Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

That said, the user reviews on the website have been more positive, with 62 percent of non-critics reporting that they enjoyed the film, keeping it hovering just above the threshold for a "fresh" rating (60 percent).

The site sometimes exposes a disparity between critic and fan opinions, with Kraven the Hunter (16 percent/74 percent), Mufasa: The Lion King (57 percent/89 percent) and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (48 percent/82 percent) being other recent examples.

Meanwhile, the verdict has been slightly more positive on rival review aggregator Metacritic, which has given Back in Action a score of 47/100 – indicating a "mixed or average" reception – using a system based on specific review scores, rather than a positive or negative binary.

Nevertheless, this outcome could prove disappointing for fans of Diaz, who earned praise and major award nominations in the late '90s and early 2000s for her performances in Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky and Gangs of New York.

The reviews aren't scaring off viewers, however, with Back in Action currently holding onto the top spot on Netflix UK's top 10 films chart.

Back in Action is available to stream on Netflix.

