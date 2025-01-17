There are several other big names in the cast including Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou – read on for everything you need to about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Back in Action cast: Who stars with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in Netflix film?

You can find the cast list below – scroll down for more information about each of them.

Cameron Diaz as Emily

Jamie Foxx as Matt

Glenn Close as Ginny

Kyle Chandler as Chuck

Andrew Scott as Baron

Jamie Demetriou as Nigel

McKenna Roberts as Alice

Rylan Jackson as Leo

Cameron Diaz plays Emily

Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Emily? A former CIA spy who gave up her job for a quiet family life when she became pregnant – but is forced back into action for a vital mission 15 years later.

What else has Cameron Diaz been in? After breaking through playing Tina Carlyle in The Mask, Diaz became one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the late '90s and early '00s, with key credits including She's the One, My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York and voicing Princess Fiona in the Shrek films.

She went on to appear in films such as What Happens in Vegas, Bad Teacher, and What to Expect When You're Expecting before retiring from acting following her role as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie. This is her first role since then.

Jamie Foxx plays Matt

Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back in Action. Netflix

Who is Matt? Emily's partner in both work and life, who also must return back to the espionage scene.

What else has Jamie Foxx been in? Actor and comedian Foxx is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Ray Charles back in 2004 and appeared in a slew of big budget films since, including Django Unchained, Baby Driver and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Recent credits include They Cloned Tyrone, The Burial and Not Another Church Movie.

Glenn Close plays Ginny

Glenn Close as Ginny in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Ginny? Emily's estranged mother – who has her own history in the secret services.

What else has Glenn Close been in? With a career spanning over six decades, Close has a very a long list of credits, but many know her for her roles in The Big Chill, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, Guardians of the Galaxy and 101 Dalmatians, to name a few. In total, she has been nominated for eight Oscars – making her one of the five most-nominated actresses ever – although she is yet to win one.

Kyle Chandler plays Chuck

Kyle Chandler as Chuck in Back In Action. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Chuck? A CIA agent who used to work with Matt and Emily and brings them back into the fold for a new mission.

What else has Kyle Chandler been in? Chandler played the role of Eric Taylor on TV series Friday Night Lights and has appeared in supporting roles in a vast range of major films including King Kong, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Super 8, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, The Wolf of Wall Street, Carol, Manchester by the Sea, Game Night, First Man and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Andrew Scott plays Baron

Andrew Scott as Baron in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Baron? An MI6 agent who worked with Emily and Matt in their previous life – and has long had a crush on Emily.

What else has Andrew Scott been in? Irish actor Scott is best known for his BAFTA-winning role as Moriarty in the BBC's Sherlock series, as well as his turn as the 'Hot Priest' in the second run of Fleabag. He has also had film roles in Pride, the James Bond film Spectre, and the war film 1917 and the recent All of Us Strangers while last year he won plaudits for playing the title role in Netflix series Ripley.

Jamie Demetriou plays Nigel

Glenn Close as Ginny and Jamie Demetriou as Nigel in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Nigel? Ginny's much younger romantic partner – who fancies himself as something of a secret agent himself.

What else has Jamie Demetriou been in? Demetriou is best known for creating, co-writing, and starring in Stath Lets Flats, as well as his roles in Fleabag and The Afterparty. He also played a Mattel employee in Barbie, while other film credits include Paddington 2, Cruella and Catherine Called Birdy.

McKenna Roberts plays Alice

McKenna Roberts as Alice and Rylan Jackson as Leo in Back in Action. Netflix

Who is Alice? Emily and Matt's rebellious teenage daughter, who is unaware of her parents previous life.

What else has McKenna Roberts been in? Teenage star Roberts has previously had roles in the American soap The Young and the Restless, and played a younger version of Zendaya's character Rue in two episode of Euphoria. On the big screen, she's had roles in Skyscraper and Barbie.

Rylan Jackson plays Leo

Who is Leo? Emily and Matt's youngest child, who is also not clued in on their time as spies.

What else has Rylan Jackson been in? Jackson's only previous major credit was a small role in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour among thieves.

Back in Action is released on Netflix on Friday 17th January 2025 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

