A Coronation Street wedding seldom goes smoothly, and Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) big day is no exception.

Ad

Following his mum's death, Carl (Jonathan Howard) prepares to flee with his sister's hard-earned cash, but partner Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is hot on his heels.

Prior to that, Christmas is particularly eventful for the Driscoll clan as Maggie (Pauline McLynn) threatens to expose Eva Price's (Catherine Tyldesley) secrets. Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) makes a horrific discovery in the ginnel, and Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) devises a malicious plan.

Here's everything we know that's happening between Monday 22nd December and Friday 2nd January.

Coronation Street episode guide for Christmas and New Year

Monday 22nd December – Hour-long episode at 8pm

A troubling time for Eva. ITV

As Carl transfers money from Debbie's account to his own, she ignores another text from his mum Elaine. Ronnie reveals that her friends have organised a hen party, but she's less than enthused and has to put on a brave face.

He heads off on his stag do, and reveals to the lads that he's got an appointment with a solicitor to get power of attorney over Debbie's finances. Carl masks his frustration and later, after receiving a troubling phone call, Abi rushes after him.

Adam offers a shoulder to cry on. ITV

Meanwhile, sparked by Susie's desire to have a baby sibling, Ben proposes the idea of having a child to Eva and she's rattled. Maggie's interest is piqued when Carl tells Maggie that he found Eva's credit card in one of the Chariot Square rooms.

Luckily, Ben rushes to her defence and explains that Will had taken his girlfriend there and had used the card to pay for the suite.

Eva is tearful and heads out to the beer garden, where Adam offers a shoulder to cry on. She hates herself for lying to Ben, and he reassures her that she had no choice. What are the pair hiding?

Becky has a word with Costello. ITV

Elsewhere, Lisa receives a text from Carla saying that she wants to be removed from No. 6's mortgage, before looking at a photo on her socials that she's posted of her sipping a cocktail.

Costello's condition is improving, much to Becky's annoyance, and makes her way to the hospital as he's being escorted to a rehab clinic. She flashes Lisa's police badge at the porter, asserting that she'll take him from there.

Plus, Shona and David attend an antenatal class – and he manages to offend the teacher, while Asha meets her supervisor.

Christmas Eve, Wednesday 24th December – 30 -minute episode at 8.40pm

Lisa is sure she still loves Carla. ITV

Becky wants Lisa to put her drama to one side and enjoy Christmas, offering to massage the tension in her neck. When she begins to kiss her, how will Lisa respond?

Luckily for the Swarla fans, Lisa seems committed to getting her relationship with Carla back on track and sends her a text to say how much she loves her.

Across the road, Adam encourages Eva to write down her feelings in a letter to vent how upset she is. Alya walks in on them and he quickly thrusts a jewellery box into Eva's hand, saying that it's her Christmas present and he doesn't want her to see it.

Adam tells Eva to write down her feelings. ITV

Maggie is intrigued, and rifles through Eva's handbag. She's disappointed to find it's a necklace engraved with Alya's name. However, just as she puts the gift back into the box, she finds the letter and decides to use it against Eva – inviting Adam and Alya for Christmas dinner.

Meanwhile, Carl gets drunk and sends a text to James. He later explains that it was spurred on from some awful news, but James threatens to tell Abi.

At the corner shop flat, Todd isn't looking forward to Christmas but is grateful to be back working with George. Theo says that he's invited everyone for the big day, but expects Todd to do all of the cooking.

Sally takes the kids to the prison. ITV

Sally takes a sad Brody, Joanie and Shanice to the prison gates to hold a banner up in front of a security camera for Lou in the hope that she'll see it. Shanice is overjoyed to pick up the phone and hear from her mum.

Christmas Day, Thursday 25th December – Hour-long episode at 7.15pm

Lisa feels deeply uncomfortable. ITV

When Daniel and Bertie arrive at the pub with a gift for Megan, Maggie insists that they stay for lunch – much to Will's fury. Alya is overjoyed with her gift from Adam and the suggestion that they move in together, while Eva realises that her letter is missing.

He takes her by the hand in an attempt to reassure her, but Ben walks in and clocks their intimacy. Tensions rise around the dinner table, and matters only intensify when Maggie presents her son with a malicious Secret Santa gift.

Over the road, Lisa is forced to put on a brave face when Becky kisses the back of her neck during the present opening. She's concerned when Roy texts to say that Carla never checked into her Lanzarote hotel.

It's tense in the Rovers. ITV

Meanwhile, Carl proposes some festive fun with James while Abi takes Alfie to visit Kevin. The men enjoy a morning of passion, unaware that she is trying to reach Carl to say that she's keen to get home.

Elsewhere, George, Christina, Summer and Glenda head to the corner shop flat to have Christmas lunch with Todd and Theo. Things get off to a bad start when Summer gifts Todd some tickets to an Andrew Scott retrospective as she knows he's always fancied him, something which begins to enrage Theo.

Maggie hands Ben a sinister Secret Santa gift. ITV

While a game of charades gets under way, Theo loses his temper and smashes a wine glass.

Plus, David is saddened that a present from Gail has gone missing.

Boxing Day, Friday 26th December – 30-minute episode at 7pm

Evelyn finds someone in a bad way... ITV

The events of Christmas Day take their toll on the residents, with Evelyn making a horrific discovery in the ginnel. She finds one local badly beaten, and left for dead.

Elsewhere, Theo surprises Todd with a mini break, something he's delighted about. However, things turn sour when he realises that it clashes with the event that Summer booked for him.

Monday 29th December – 30-minute episode at 8pm

Kit does some digging. ITV

Kit is suspicious when Sarah says that Carla hasn't responded to any of her emails. He takes it upon himself to browse through her diary.

At the Bistro, the residents are gathering for George and Glenda's joint party. Nick suggests to Todd that they go for a run together, but Theo isn't impressed when Sarah drops the bombshell that he was Todd's first crush.

Theo offers to go and get a cake for the celebration, and Billy watches on, concerned, as he steers Todd towards the door for them to leave. At the cake shop, he berates Todd for flirting with Nick and then drives off without him.

Theo accuses Todd of flirting with Nick. ITV

Meanwhile, Will encourages Ben to build bridges with Maggie, though suspects that his son has been put up to the act by his mum. Later, Maggie confesses that she was wrong to have a go at Eva.

Tuesday 30th December – 30-minute episode at 8pm

Tracy offers some surprising support. ITV

Becky’s desperation grows as she pushes on with her plan to flee to Spain with Lisa and Betsy. Meanwhile, with Theo trying his upmost to come between Todd and Billy, is his abuse about to be exposed?

Maggie offers Eva a half-hearted apology, and the Driscolls wonder whether they can move forward.

Elsewhere, Abi breaks down to Tracy, admitting that she's fearful that her relationship will end in heartbreak. Following his decision to skip his physio session, Evelyn wonders whether Tyrone's scared to try and walk.

New Year's Eve, Wednesday 31st December – Hour-long episode at 8pm

Kit asks Asha for help. ITV

Kit asks Asha to dig around for information with her colleagues, hoping that Costello mentioned any particular words when brought into hospital. She reveals that he kept repeating three specific phrases – and Kit comes to the conclusion that it's a 'what three words' location reference.

Meanwhile, Billy asks Alya about the domestic abuse that Yasmeen suffered when she was married to Geoff, and how to spot the signs. Todd joins him, George, Christina and Summer for drinks in the Rovers, clearly nervous about something.

What has Todd planned? ITV

Elsewhere, Carl wants to say goodbye to mum Elaine at the chapel of rest and Ronnie offers to go with him after hearing that they struggled to bond when he was a child. When Carl explains that he finds it hard to love as an adult, Ronnie questions his commitment to Abi.

Ryan is confused when an invoice is chased up at the hotel, and he soon realises that all of the Chariot Square passwords have been changed.

Carl reveals that his mum struggled to show him love. ITV

Plus, Tyrone hobbles into the Rovers on his crutches for New Year's drinks to a round of applause, though Kevin sits alone with a gloomy look on his face.

New Year's Day, Thursday 1st January – Hour-long episode at 8pm

Becky ups her game. ITV

Kit visits Costello at hospital and explains that he found the empty flat, and knows that it belongs to him. When he leaves, Becky reveals herself and thanks Costello for not dropping her in it.

Lisa explains that she's prepared to move to Spain with her family, but wants to tell Carla face-to-face. Becky decides it's time to speed up her operation, with horrifying consequences.

Meanwhile, Todd worries when Billy and Summer suddenly drop by. Theo begins to quiz Billy about 'the parishioner' who is suffering domestic abuse, and it becomes apparent that his game could be up.

Theo sees red.

When they leave, Todd falls victim to Theo's vile abuse again, when he blames his partner for causing him to lose his temper. Todd seizes the opportunity to rush out of the flat, later listening to a voicemail message from Theo saying that he can't bear to live without him.

Debbie is touched when Sally organises a pre-wedding pamper party at No. 4. She tells her friends that she wishes Kevin would let go of his grudge towards Carl for her special day, and Sally decides to have a word with her ex-hubby.

Fired up following their conversation, Kevin demands a word with Carl.

Shona is concerned for her baby's health. ITV

Elsewhere, Shona suffers a twinge and struggles to breathe, with David taking her to the hospital.

Friday 2nd January – Hour-long episode at 8pm

Will Debbie's wedding go to plan? ITV

Debbie is worried that her broken glasses are a bad omen on her wedding day. Bernie promises that she'll find something that will bring her some good luck, but when the guests filter into the venue, they're nowhere to be seen.

The coach leaves for the ceremony and Asha tells Amy that she's stopped taking her antidepressants, while Tracy kicks off with Cassie for cosying up to her daughter.

Can the brothers put their differences to one side? ITV

Prior to her arrival at the wedding, Abi finds a bag of cash in Carl's car. When they pull up to the hotel, she opens the boot and discovers the money has gone missing. She quickly reveals to Kevin that she thinks Carl is planning to do a runner.

Luckily, Debbie eventually arrives and makes a grand entrance, well aware of some underlying tension between Kevin and Carl. She orders them to stop, but when Kev stands up to make his speech, will he ruin everything?

Everyone sits down for dinner and Todd accidentally spills juice down his shirt. Theo tells him to go and rinse it, and Billy follows him to the toilets where he notices a series of bruises on his body.

Todd makes a mistake, which leads to Billy noticing his injuries. ITV

Meanwhile, before leaving the country, Lisa hands Sarah an envelope containing Carla's engagement ring. Becky tells her ex-wife that it's best they get rid of their phones for safety reasons, and that she'll buy them all new ones before they leave for the ferry.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.