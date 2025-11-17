Former Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has quit her second soap role in a year.

The actress, who joined the flagship ITV show as Daisy Midgeley in 2020, departed in May.

Daisy drove out of Weatherfield for a new life in Bali with 60k-worth of her stepmother Jenny Bradley's (Sally Ann Matthews) cash in her back pocket.

Just days afterwards, Jordan announced her first role post-cobbles action would be on the BBC's long-running radio drama The Archers.

Jordan played Daisy Midgeley for 5 years. ITV

However, just months after her debut as mysterious Amber Gordon, she is bowing out and the role will be recast.

A spokesperson for The Archers told RadioTimes.com: “After a brilliant performance as Amber, Charlotte Jordan is taking time to pursue other projects and so we are delighted to be welcoming Olivia Bernstone to the cast, who will play the role of Amber going forward."

The publication also reports that Jordan has signed on the dotted line for a major part in period drama The Hairdresser Mysteries, alongside Sally Phillips and Charlotte Hope.

The '70s-based series follows stylist Lily Petal (Phillips), who moves to a small village and unearths the residents' secrets.

It has been penned by playwright Jim Cartwright, who is the father of Coronation Street newbie James Cartwright, who plays Theo Silverton.

