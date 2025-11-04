A special episode of Coronation Street follows David and Shona Platt's (Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding) devastation after being told their unborn daughter has a mass on her neck.

The floor falls from beneath the couple's feet next week when the consultant tells them that the tumour could be cancerous.

Meanwhile, Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) continues to struggle amid husband Tyrone's (Alan Halsall) recovery, and Carla Connor (Alison King) can see straight through Becky Swain's (Amy Cudden) behaviour.

The Driscoll clan try to get Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) on the right path, and Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) makes a huge mistake in front of his sister's social worker.

Here's a look at everything happening in Corrie between Monday 10th and Friday 14th November.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. David and Shona Platt receive devastating news about their unborn daughter

Shona's scan reveals something worrying ITV

David is raging following an argument with Kit (Jacob Roberts) at the precinct and shoves past him, leading to an arrest for assaulting a police officer. As a result, he fails to pick Shona up for her scan but Kit finally relents and drives him there.

The Platts gaze lovingly at the monitor, but the sonographer deals some bad news – the baby has a mass on her neck.

Later in the week, a special episode follows David and Shona's journey as they prepare to speak to the consultant about their unborn baby.

Shona can't see that David is putting on a brave face. ITV

From Shona's point of view, we see how much she's struggling amid David's casual attitude. She orders him out of the car and says she doesn't want him at the hospital, unaware that he's putting on a brave face to try to stay strong for them both.

The consultant confirms the presence of a tumour, and explains that should Shona decide to continue with the pregnancy, she'll have to undergo complex surgery. The couple are shell-shocked when it's revealed that their daughter could have cancer.

2. Carla Connor believes Becky Swain is lying about being targeted

Is Becky telling the truth? ITV

Lisa (Vicky Myers) wonders whether Becky is telling the truth about being spied on at her flat. She's offended, believing that her wife doesn't trust her.

Later, Carla urges Lisa to see through Becky's lies and that if she was really in danger, she wouldn't be risking Betsy's (Sydney Martin) safety by staying at No. 6. Little does she realise, Becky is listening in...

3. Fiz Dobbs reaches breaking point

Fiz is in a bad way. ITV

Tyrone struggles to break up an argument between Ruby and Hope. Fiz has a meltdown at work and starts to smack her sewing machine in frustration, admitting to Izzy (Cherylee Houston), Kirk (Andrew Whyment) and Michael (Ryan Russell) that she's stressed and struggling.

The next day, Michael lets slip to Ty about Fiz's behaviour.

Wanting to start providing for his family again, Tyrone proposes going to work in the garage office. However, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is in a bad way following his separation from Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and makes it clear that he isn't going to open the business – he's heading straight back to bed.

4. Will Driscoll is hiding something from his family

Will returns from Leeds in a bad way. ITV

Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) hopes that James (Jason Callender) could be the key to helping Will settle in – by organising for him to attend some PT sessions. It becomes immediately clear that the teenager isn't interested, and would rather focus on his phone.

Later, Will tells Eva and Ben (Aaron McCusker) that he's heading to Leeds for a meeting with his old athletics team, but he's not telling the truth. Coach Megan drops him home, and Ben insists on treating her to a pub lunch.

Will is clearly unhappy, but will he reveal why?

5. Brody Michaelis lashes out at Sally and Tim Metcalfe's parenting

Brody is furious with Tim and Sally ITV

Lou's been fighting behind bars and is up in court. Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) decide not to tell Brody, but Kit drops them in it and he lashes out, accusing them of denying him the chance to support his estranged mother.

Branding them useless foster parents, he's shocked to see that Joanie and her social worker have overheard everything.

The social worker overhears everything. ITV

The trouble for the Metcalfes doesn't end there – Sally spots that Tim is checking out Trisha's social media, and she brands her a predator again. Tim asks his wife to change the record.

