As the Driscoll clan get settled into Weatherfield, it becomes immediately clear that they have trouble on their hands in the form of teenage son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). In true Corrie fashion he's hiding a secret or two...

Elsewhere, Carla Connor (Alison King) is less than impressed by Becky Swain's (Lisa Sudden) behaviour, and even more angry when it seems like Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is torn between who she wants to be with.

Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) is at loggerheads with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) again, and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) tries to get his hands on sister Debbie's (Sue Devaney) hard-earned cash.

Here's a look at everything happening on Coronation Street between Monday 3rd and Friday 7th November.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Eva Price has more worry than she bargained for with step-son Will Driscoll

Will finally arrives after sleeping rough at his gym in Hull. ITV ITV

Eva, Ben and Maggie are excited for Will's arrival in Weatherfield. However, when Ollie reveals that he didn't arrive at the train station, the family begin to panic - and Maggie reminds Eva that he didn't want to leave Hull at all.

Amid the worry, David shows up in Ben's rugby shirt - that had previously been framed - determined to get his own back after being made a laughing stock. Eva warns him that he has no idea who he's messing with!

Later in the week, Ben returns from Hull having been unable to locate Will. Little do they realise, he's hiding around the corner and has coaxed Lily into fetching his passport from inside the pub. When she goes to retrieve it, she spills everything to his concerned parents.

Maggie catches the boys red-handed. ITV ITV

They're relieved when the teen eventually arrives with Megan, his athletics coach, who reveals that she found him bedding down for the night in his old changing rooms. Ben and Eva are adamant that he gives them an explanation, but all he can cough up is that he wanted to stay in East Yorkshire.

Ben knows there's more to the story than meets the eye after finding a love note and knowing that his son wanted to get his hands on his passport – but what is he hiding?

On his first day at Weathy High, Will convinces Liam to bunk off. During their day, he confides in his new mate about his girlfriend.

It's not long before Maggie finds the lads supping a beer. How will she react?

2. Carla Connor and Lisa Swain's wedding is on the line

Lisa is adamant that her heart lies with Carla. ITV ITV

Carla is furious with Becky's behaviour, having anticipated that it would only be a matter of time before she got her feet back under the table. Lisa assures her that it isn't true, but regardless, Carla wants her to play no part in their future.

Becky asserts that she still loves her estranged wife and that she knows deep down that the feeling is reciprocated. Betsy hopes that if they all take a family break together in Spain, it will help calm things down. Will Carla agree?

Meanwhile, Lisa hopes that some sort of loophole will allow her and Carla to marry and consults Costello for advice. He tells her that the only way she'd be able to move on would be if she went back to being 'dead'.

Later, when Lisa tells her fiancée about the conversation and the fact she could potentially be charged with bigamy, Carla accuses her of trying to keep her options open for a potential reunion.

Costello deals an ultimatum. ITV ITV

Costello's anger boils through, and he tells Becky that she either gets on the flight he's booked for her tomorrow, or he'll kill her like he did Tia Wardley.

3. Tracy McDonald attempts to jeopardise Cassie Plummer's new position

Tracy's playing dirty! ITV ITV

Tracy takes delivery of a box of wine for Ken, and realises that it's from Cassie as a replacement for the alcohol she downed the other day. Furious, she calls by at the cab office and accuses Cassie of sucking up to her dad.

Wanting to get some revenge, she decides to turn the switchboard off in Street Cars, therefore jeopardising Cassie's first day at work!

Later, Tracy decides to call a truce - but it comes with a condition. She wants Steve to drop his claim over the florists in their divorce settlement. Determined to get her own back, Cassie plays her own prank...

4. Carl Webster plays nasty with sister Debbie

While Debbie is busy, Carl takes control of her phone. ITV ITV

Debbie wants Carla to be more involved in the running of the Chariot Square Hotel and to look after the financial side of her leisure portfolio. After looking through the books, he suggests that she take a holiday and enjoy her success, and she's left with food for thought.

Later, while she busies herself with a booking, he nabs her phone and then shows her a confirmation for a break away. She has no recollection of completing the booking, and he suggests that she did it by mistake.

Ronnie is supportive of the idea and tries to brush her blunder under the carpet, while Carl asks for access to her bank account so that he can pay for bills in her absence. Is he about to fleece his own sister?

5. David Platt makes an unfortunate mistake on his and Shona's anniversary

David and Shona are put in a very awkward position! ITV ITV

David plays a joke on Shona, pretending that he's bought her a six-pack of bevvies for their anniversary. He's actually booked a table at the bistro, but when they arrive, he's made a bit of an error with the date.

Having accidentally reserved it for the following night, the two are forced to share a table with Kit and Sarah. Awkward!

