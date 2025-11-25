It's the most wonderful time of the year, but not for the residents of Coronation Street!

Things never seem to go to plan for the residents of Weatherfield, and this year is no exception.

While the Platts celebrate the return of matriarch Gail (Helen Worth) – albeit via a video call – head of the Driscoll family Maggie (Pauline McLynn) is plotting against Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley).

Secrets are exposed, tensions rise, and someone is assaulted in the ginnel.

Elsewhere, the Websters reel following a tragic death, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) edges closer to discovering the abuse that Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is facing at the hands of his boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Here's a look at everything happening on the cobbles this festive period...

Coronation Street Christmas 2025 preview

1. Maggie Driscoll's meddling leads to a shocking assault in the ginnel

Maggie begins her meddling... ITV

There's secrets and lies aplenty at the Rovers Return, as Eva wrestles with the guilt of keeping a big secret, and daughter Susie is desperate for Santa to bring her a sibling.

Mother-in-law from hell Maggie is hot on her heels, and after finding a hidden letter and spotting a tender moment between Eva and her ex Adam, she forms a plan to expose everything while her loved ones are tucking into their turkey.

It's busy around that table – Adam and Alya have been invited, alongside Daniel and new girlfriend Megan, a move which infuriates young Will who has been engaging in a secret relationship with his personal trainer.

Will's less than impressed to see Megan and Daniel cosying up together. ITV

There's a showdown on the way, some shocking gifts, and a good old festive punch up. Bring it on!

As one of the Driscolls is sent flying out of the boozer, a brutal attack takes place in the ginnel.

2. The walls close in on Becky Swain amid Swarla's separation

With Carla outcast from the family, Becky swoops in. ITV

There's no kiss under the mistletoe for Lisa and Carla this year. Their relationship is over, and Becky has firmly got her feet under the table.

Costello, meanwhile, is still hospitalised and showing some improvement, which forces Becky to take desperate measures to keep him silent. Elsewhere, Carla is posting a number of lavish social media posts from her new life in Lanzarote – but are they all that they seem?

With Lisa and Betsy firmly manipulated, Becky plans the perfect Christmas for them both. But could it turn into a nightmare?

Her web of lies is rapidly unravelling, and Kit is determined to find out what's going on.

3. A shock death in the Webster family

There's a shock death, and Carl is devastated. ITV

Wedding bells are approaching for Debbie, but her hen do turns disastrous when a shock death upends any happiness for the Websters. Carl is devastated, while Debbie keeps a terrible secret that could jeopardise her future.

He heads to the pub to drown his sorrows and soon has another dangerous liaison with James that could expose their affair. Will Abi uncover the truth?

4. Todd Grimshaw is lonely this Christmas

Theo doesn't give Todd a very happy Christmas. ITV

Todd has a truly horrible time, feeling isolated from his family during what should be a happy and joyous time. He's heartbroken as Theo's manipulative behaviour intensifies, and finds himself stranded, freezing and alone after a birthday party.

Billy is becoming increasingly aware that something strange is going on. As the midnight chimes of Big Ben creep in, will he convince Todd to see Theo's true colours? A shock turn of events changes everything...

5. Sally Metcalfe plans a special moment for Joanie and Shanice Michaelis

Sally and Tim want to give the Michaelis children a time to remember. ITV

The Metcalfes are determined to give Joanie and Shanice a good time, aware that when they lived under Mick and Lou's roof, things were probably very different.

The girls are saddened by the fact they can't visit their mum in prison, and Sally comes up with a heart-warming plan to put smiles back on their faces.

6. Gail Chadwick's Christmas message

We're so excited to see Gail again. ITV

Helen Worth is reprising her role after a year away, in a special cameo on Christmas Day.

Still living in France with husband Jesse (John Thomson), Gail video calls the family to spread festive cheer. Who needs the King's Christmas message?

