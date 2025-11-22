**Warning: Contains spoilers for next week's episodes of Coronation Street.**

This article contains reference to domestic abuse and coercive control that some readers may find upsetting.

Coronation Street star James Cartwright has taken a deep dive into Theo Silverton's inner-psyche as his manipulation and abuse of boyfriend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) worsens next week.

An incredibly complex character, Theo was subjected to conversion therapy in the past and, following his separation from wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson), has been shown to resent his sexuality.

He could've had the perfect new start with Todd, though seemingly blames him for such a huge turning point in his life. He's been divorced, he's lost his kids, and his business has crumbled.

"These are enormous life events," Cartwright explains.

"The person he’s decided he can hold responsible for all this is Todd as he left what appeared to be this wonderful life to be with Todd. So then when it’s all gone wrong, he’s turned around and decided this is his fault.

Theo arrived on the cobbles in March. ITV

"When he loses his temper, he just erupts, and then he has to live with the consequence of what he's done which is where the self loathing then comes in."

In upcoming scenes, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) spots Theo climbing into a van with Pete Lang (Andrew Hayden-Smith) – a business associate that he also slept with – and decides to give him a piece of her mind.

An argument ensues and a fearful Todd rushes over, dragging her away before she unleashes Theo's dark side.

Later, after James Bailey (Jason Callender) calls round to their flat to provide Todd with some gym equipment, Theo accuses his partner of having eyes for another man. Todd assures him that this isn't the case, but things soon turn violent.

But does Theo show any remorse for his actions?

"Oh absolutely. In his mind he loves Todd too much, his love for Todd is verging on obsession, because also at this point, Todd's all he's got.

"His wife doesn't speak to him, his kids still won’t speak to him, work isn’t busy, so Todd is literally all he's got.

Theo takes his anger out on Todd next week. ITV

"So very often with possessive jealous partners, whether male or female, they seek to isolate you because they know that's all they've got. The idea of losing Todd is shattering, so he clings on like fire and that's where the coercive control starts."

Pictures show Theo grabbing Todd by his neck, as he begins to vent his anger.

"It's another escalation, and it’s both shocking and terrifying for Todd.

"Theo just blows up when he doesn’t seem to be able to talk about his feelings. He can't express himself so he loses his temper, and he becomes very volatile to be around."

Theo's behaviour is stemming from insecurity and paranoia. ITV

There's seemingly no way back following this incident, as Cartwright adds: "I'm a big believer in rehabilitation, in second chances, therapy and understanding, but I think that what we're seeing now is a pattern of behaviour from Theo which he seems incapable of learning from.

"I think he's so unaware of what he's doing and how bad it is that the relationship isn’t a healthy one to say the least. Personally, I’d say Todd should have been out of it months ago but it’s been this gradual escalation where the pressure has just been upped and upped, like boiling the toad."

He continues: "Theo has just upped the temperature one degree at a time, and as that happens you start to normalise it, the goalposts keep widening. Also the further you get down a road with a relationship like this, you start to feel a bit embarrassed, and so you start to cover for them in ways that you would never have done previously.

"You start to make excuses for their behaviours and this is where Theo is sitting at the moment which is a very dangerous position for Todd."

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship, and with Stonewall on the depiction of trauma as a result of conversion therapy.

