Swarla fans, brace yourselves. Carla Connor (Alison King) decides to end her engagement to Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) in Coronation Street next week.

The drama at No. 6 doesn't stop there though – Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) targets Costello's (Daon Broni) daughter before trying to get her feet under Lisa's table once again.

Meanwhile, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) ups his manipulation of sister Debbie (Sue Devaney), and Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) makes a sneaky escape plan.

Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) actions have huge consequences for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), while Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) takes a turn for the worse.

Here's a look ahead at everything happening in Weatherfield between Monday 24th and Friday 28th November.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Carla Connor ends her relationship with Lisa Swain

Carla is furious to find Becky in Lisa's dressing gown. ITV

Becky has received a funeral wreath, sending Betsy into a state of panic. She consults Costello, telling him that she intends to get to the bottom of who has targeted her.

At the precinct, she takes some photos of his daughter before forwarding them on. He's mortified and calls her, unaware that Kit is listening in from outside the office door.

Later, knowing that Lisa is meeting Carla for lunch, Becky forms her next plan. She downs some alcohol and tells her estranged wife that she's hit the bottle to block out the fact she's lost everything.

Sick of being pushed to one side, Carla ends things with Lisa. ITV

Lisa takes pity on her, and brings her to No. 6 to sober up. Carla arrives home to find Becky descending down the staircase in Lisa's bathrobe after a shower, and is hurt to have been stood up on their plans.

Furious, she orders Becky out of the house.

The next day, Kit is concerned when Costello fails to show up at work. He later discovers that he's been attacked, and suggests to Lisa that Becky might be responsible.

Lisa's mortified by her words. ITV

Carla is heartbroken and decides to call time on their relationship, leaving Lisa stunned.

2. Carl Webster manipulates sister Debbie amid her dementia diagnosis

Carl's up to no good... ITV

Carl continues to play with Debbie, stamping an invoice from Preston's Petals as 'paid' and then confusing matters between his sister and Tracy. He tells the florist that he'll sort the matter, as it's clearly been an oversight on Debbie's behalf.

She's furious, while a tearful Debbie tells Ronnie that her symptoms are worsening. He suggests she should give up work – but will she agree?

The next day, Carl changes the password on the accounting system and reminds Ryan that the finances are now his domain, while Debbie gets an email confirming that she's to speak at an event at the hotel.

3. Fiz Dobbs is caught red-handed lying to Tyrone

Fiz tells a lie to escape her chaotic life... ITV

Following Tyrone's accident, Fiz has been left to financially and emotionally support their entire family. Exhausted, she tells him that Cilla is due to have an operation and she's going to have to look after her.

With no other avenues to explore, Ty assures her that he can manage and tells her to go.

Later, Cassie takes him to his physio session, while Chesney arrives at the hotel with pizza's for Debbie's choir practice. He's taken aback to spot Fiz in the reception – not visiting their mum after all.

4. Sarah Platt's behaviour has devastating consequences for Todd Grimshaw

Sarah lashes out at Theo and Pete. ITV

Theo lies to Todd making out that he hasn't heard from Pete, but is later caught by Sarah jumping into his van. She demands to know what's going on, and Theo reveals that they've signed a contract and he's planning to surprise Todd.

When Pete likens Sarah to an attack dog, she squares up to the men - and Todd spots them. He quickly ushers her away, and Theo is not impressed.

After accusing Theo of railroading him into running a half marathon, Todd's taken aback when his partner presents a full length mirror and explains that it's a good way of keeping track of his physique.

Later, Theo takes his anger out on Todd... ITV

Later, James drops some fitness gear off for Todd and insists on showing him how to use it. Theo watches on, irritated, and accuses him of fancying James.

Todd assures him that it's not true, but an enraged Theo grabs him and vents his anger.

5. Summer Spellman takes a turn for the worse while visiting Asha Alahan

Summer takes unwell during a visit to Asha's mental health unit. ITV

Dev spends the night with Steve at Kevin's makeshift pub in No. 13's living room. He reveals to the lads that Asha has asked him to visit at the mental health unit.

During their meeting, Asha explains that she's ready to come home but the lack of support from her friends is worrying her. Dev tears strips off Summer, Nina and Amy for abandoning her, telling the trio that she's debating coming home as a result.

Is her blood sugar low? ITV

The next day, Nina and Amy pay her a visit. Summer arrives late, but as she enters the room she grabs the door frame and passes out.

Will Summer be OK?

