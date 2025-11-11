Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) ups his manipulation of Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) in Coronation Street next week, attempting to ruin his working relationship with George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley).

There's drama for the Metcalfes when Sally (Sally Dynevor) kicks off with Trisha Pinkerton (Anita Booth), and David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) spills all about his unborn daughter's health problems.

Meanwhile, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) struggles to bond with little Alfie, as sister-in-law/new lover Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) throws a punch at one of their neighbours.

Plus, when Carla Connor's (Alison King) anniversary plans go to pot, there's only one person she thinks is to blame!

Here's a look at everything happening in Weatherfield between Monday, 17th and Friday, 21st November.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Theo Silverton continues to manipulate Todd Grimshaw

Theo plots against Todd. ITV

Theo purposely jeopardises Todd's shift by throwing all of his white shirts into the washing machine and leaving. George panics when he doesn't show up for work, and later discovers that his alarm didn't go off and he slept in.

Furious with his behaviour, George enlists Christina to help with a service instead. Blissfully unaware that he's being manipulated, Todd is thrilled by Theo's support.

The next day, Theo preps brekkie for Todd and blames his fondness for junk food for his poor decision making. The comment is deflating, and a further blow is dealt when Theo discusses his plans to reunite with Pete on a business deal.

Todd is alarmed to see Pete arrive at the flat. ITV

When Todd voices his concerns, Theo lashes out and reminds him that he's the only one in the house who is making money so he has no option.

When Pete reveals there's competition for his contract, Theo invites him to dinner at the flat. Todd is thrown to see him arrive, and tries to keep his cool when Theo says they need to do whatever it takes to secure the job.

Over breakfast the following morning, Theo suggests they burn off the calories from their pastries. However, when Todd says that the exercise would make him nauseous, Theo declares that he's going off along.

He tries to make Todd jealous by running with James. ITV

After teaming up with PT James, Theo tells Todd not to bother trying to catchup with them as he's found a new running partner.

2. Sally Metcalfe lashes out at Trisha Pinkerton

Sally can't resist confronting Trisha. ITV

Tim is concerned that the kids will pick up on the friction between him and Sally, and they decide to grab lunch at the Bistro to take their mind off things.

However, when Sally spots Trisha enjoying food with a teenage lad, she's unable to contain her fury and lashes out. She's taken aback when Trisha explains that he's her nephew.

Later, when Brody asks about the situation, Tim snaps.

3. Abi Webster worries about Carl Webster's commitment to their relationship

Carl attempts to woo Abi. ITV

Abi is worried that she'll miss her counselling session when Alfie's nursery teacher calls to say he's ill. Roy suggests that Carl collects him, but he doesn't see eye-to-eye with the child.

When Kevin approaches them he's more than happy to palm him off, but reassures Abi that he's still happy with their new life and is fully committed to starting afresh together.

Later, Carl fills their precinct flat with candles and tries to create a romantic ambience. She's overjoyed, but when she nips to the loo, he cancels a call on her phone in a bid to have some alone time.

Abi can't contain her anger - and Kev sees everything. ITV

The next day, Jack snubs Abi in the street and she heads to the Rovers to cool off. She's immediately met by Tracy, who decides to wind her up about her parenting and says Alfie can only rely on Kevin.

Furious, she throws a punch, with the whole ordeal witnessed by Kevin.

4. David Platt spills to the family about his daughter's health issues

David and Shona have got some bad news about their daughter. ITV

Shona is reluctant to tell the family about their unborn daughter's health issues, but David says they need to be more open.

At the Bistro, he blurts out to Nick, Toyah and Bethany about what the sonographer told them, and he's bombarded with pressing questions. An emotional and furious Shona storms out.

5. Carla Connor is adamant that Becky Swain has tried to ruin her day

Carla is carted away. ITV

It's the anniversary of Carla and Lisa's first kiss, and they've got a whole day of treats planned to make the occasion.

However, things turn sour when the police ask Carla to accompany them to the station to discuss a complaint of fraudulent activity in Underworld. She's sure that Becky is behind it, and after being let go, is on the warpath.

