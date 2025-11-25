Coronation Street is lining up a huge week for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), as he makes the decision to leave abusive and manipulative Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Meanwhile, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) panics during a hotel conference, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) tries to work out who Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is sending letters to, and Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) calls time on her relationship.

Elsewhere, Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is upset with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), and Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) pays DI Costello (Daon Broni) a visit in hospital...

Here's a look at everything happening between Monday 1st and Thursday 5th December.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Debbie Webster makes a huge announcement during a business meeting

Debbie becomes flustered at work... ITV

Debbie is nervous ahead of her Women in Business speech, and Carl reassures her that it's fine to read from her notes.

As the event gets underway, he tells her that he needs her login details to pay the staff. She instructs him to look for her notebook, as she takes to the stage for her big talk. In a fluster, she forgets the password to her iPad and can't consult her notes.

Instead, she decides to give a heartfelt speech about being diagnosed with dementia, what it means for her future and how she isn't giving up without a fight.

2. Todd Grimshaw decides to leave Theo Silverton

Todd makes a lie to hide his injuries. ITV

Theo instructs Todd to lie low as his injuries could lead to people reaching the wrong conclusion. Summer is confused when he cancels on their plans, and Theo plays along with his excuse that he's gone to London.

Todd is becoming restless in the flat and peers out of the window, quickly hiding as Summer spots him. She tells Theo that they might be being burgled, and he's alarmed when Gary and Ben insist they go with him to check it out.

Dev has also heard, and calls by to make sure everything is OK. Todd emerges from the shower and covers, saying he's just arrived back from the capital and has hurt himself in during a drunken afternoon.

Ben and Gary assist Theo in investigating the 'burglar'. ITV

Later, Theo presents Todd with a fitness tracker and suggests he should carry on his training – setting a 10k goal. He shows a total lack of enthusiasm about the idea and his heart sinks.

Seeing a worn out Todd making his way back up the cobbles, Christina invites him in for a cuppa. Will he open up to her about his turmoil?

The next day, as Theo shows Todd the exercise bike he's bought him, Billy and Summer notice the cut on his face and aren't convinced by the claim that he hurt himself in London.

Billy and Summer are suspicious. ITV

When Danielle arrives to announce that she's taking the kids to Tenerife for Christmas, Theo blames Todd for her decision. At the end of his tether, Todd says that he's leaving – and a furious Theo begins to slap himself in the face.

3. Shona Platt is suspicious of Roy Cropper's secret pen pal

Shona does some digging. ITV

It's a busy day at the caff and Nina can't help but notice that her uncle Roy is becoming flustered. She reveals to Shona that he received a letter that morning that seemed to unnerve him.

Desperate to find out more, Shona rifles through his mail to get to the bottom of it. But how will he react when he discovers what she's done?

4. Becky Swain tries to kill DI Costello

Becky wants to silence Costello. ITV

Lisa tries to convince Carla that despite what she may think, she's the one she wants to be with. However, later that day, she meets with Becky to tell her that they may have traced the lad who attacked Costello, and that he goes by the name of Soap.

Becky reckon's she's never heard of him, but later meets up with Soap to retrieve both Costello's burner and personal phone. During their meet-up, police sirens begin to sound...

The next day, Lisa informs Becky that Costello is being brought out of his coma. She's furious and races over, grabbing a syringe with the intent of killing him before he can regain consciousness. However, Lisa is fast approaching...

Lisa steps in before she can complete the deed. ITV

Meanwhile, Kit tells Carla that he knows Becky was involved in Costello's attack, but without any evidence, he can't pursue it any further.

With him still in a bad way, Becky sits by his hospital bed and chats to his daughter, making a mental note of his iPad password. But when Kit locates Costello's phone, is her game up?

5. Will Driscoll is furious when Daniel Osbourne steals his girlfriend

Will can't believe Megan's behaviour. ITV

Will's thrilled to hear that Megan has applied for a job at Weathy High, and he's not the only one with a smile on his face – when she reveals to Daniel that she's had an email confirming her interview, he coyly asks her out.

She accepts his offer, leaving Will furious. Liam then asks his new mate about his life in Hull, and whether he has a girlfriend. Will takes offence to his questioning, and Maria has to jump in when she spots the lads in an altercation.

Will squares up to Liam. ITV

Later, in the Rovers, Megan receives a call to say she got the job. Daniel plants a kiss on her lips and it becomes passionate, as a heartbroken Will watches on.

6. Dee-Dee Bailey makes a big decision

Is this the end of Dee-Dee's story? ITV

Dee-Dee's exit story seems to kick off next week when she refuses to commit to Christmas plans with Ollie. He's saddened, and even more so when she decides to call time on their relationship.

Maggie offers to have a word with her, as she confides some big news in Alya.

Will Dee-Dee leave before Christmas?

