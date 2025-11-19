Coronation Street has unveiled an intriguing new story for cobbles stalwart Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Ad

The character has pretty much seen it all throughout the last three decades of living in Weatherfield, and on this occasion, might have accidentally landed himself in some fresh danger.

Roy's one of those who always wants to see the best in people – though this had huge repercussions last year, when he spent time behind bars after getting close to reformed extremist Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Roy spent time in prison last year. ITV

She'd mysteriously disappeared, and he was one of the last people to spend time with her. He then cleaned her flat, and became prime suspect in her kidnapping.

Now, reflecting on that experience in prison, he's taken up a new hobby.

Niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) clocked that he was anxiously awaiting a delivery, hoping that something would arrive from his new penpal. She was intrigued to find out who he was writing to – and the answer was quite shocking.

He'd signed up to an organisation that arranges penpals for lonely prisoners, and rushed down to the postbox to send off his latest letter.

Nina was intrigued by her uncle Roy's new venture. ITV

Later that day, Nina strolled downstairs to see her friend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) out, and both were shocked to find Roy drafting another note. He clearly hadn't heard back from his jailed bestie yet, so why was he so eager to write his next reply?

As Nina headed to the shop to buy him some more stamps, he held tight to the paper so that she couldn't see who he was writing to.

With a large number of ex-Street residents living at His Majesty's pleasure, could it be that he's communicating with someone we know?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.