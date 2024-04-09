Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) receives some dangerous messages, and could Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) find proof of Sarah Barlow's (Tina O'Brien) scandalous move?

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) makes a big decision, while Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) looks into Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) new hobby.

Finally, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) gives Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) food for thought.

More like this

Read on below for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 15th -19th April 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Roy Cropper locked up for Lauren Bolton's murder

Roy is denied bail! ITV

In the interview room, Roy asks Dee-Dee for some paper and an envelope, and he begins to write.

In court, the CPS barrister paints Roy as a murderer with a violent past, listing his crimes including an assault on Gary Windass (Mikey North) and the abduction of foster child Wayne.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) and Carla Barlow (Alison King) await Roy's bail hearing, and Dee-Dee hurries over to give Nina a letter from Roy.

The saddened group realise Roy is convinced he's going to prison. Evelyn can't face the hearing and heads back to the café to check on Freddie the dog, while Dee-Dee puts forward her case and urges the judge to grant Roy bail. The judge refuses, ordering that Roy must be held in custody until his trial!

In the café, Bobby is given food for thought while chatting to Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) over Roy's predicament. In the prison the following day, a withdrawn Roy refuses to eat his breakfast or leave his cell.

Speaking about the storyline, David Neilson delves into his alter ego's history: "Roy is innocent in every respect; he is innocent of the crime, but he is also an innocent soul.

"He never thought for one minute it would come to this - he truly felt that if he simply answered everything honestly it would all be okay, and he was naïve to assume that being innocent meant that he would be seen to be innocent.

"What I like about this storyline is the way it has gone back 29 years to 1995, when Roy first arrived. It is reminiscent of that early Roy Cropper when people were suspicious of his behaviour and thought he was creepy.

"And all this history will be used against him, things that have happened in the past like abducting their foster child. All that makes this storyline interesting to play and to watch it unfold."

2. Bobby Crawford turns police attention to Daniel Osbourne as Nicky Wheatley returns

Daniel is spied on as he reunites with Nicky. ITV

Bobby's face pales when he gets a call summoning him to the station for further questioning. DS Swain (Vicky Myers) gives a shaken Bobby a grilling, reminding him that perverting the course of justice is a serious offence with a custodial sentence.

Bobby returns home and tells Carla how, under pressure, he made out to DS Swain that the intruder in Lauren's flat was wearing a balaclava and dark coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

When Bobby reveals he's changed his statement after suddenly remembering seeing a man running out of Lauren's flat, Evelyn, Nina and Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) listen with interest. Cassie reveals that not long after Lauren disappeared, she saw a coat in the charity shop fitting Bobby's description.

Evelyn and Cassie return from a fruitless search for the missing coat, but some clothes that came with it were still at the shop and one of the jumpers has a name tag. Swain calls at the builders yard flat, telling Daniel she'd like him to join her at the station as there's been a development in Lauren's case.

As the week continues, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) tries to persuade Daniel to put thoughts of Lauren to the back of his mind and come for a walk. Daniel has a go at Max for reporting him to the police, but Max insists he has no idea what's going on.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) updates Max, who rails at Bobby for not telling him about Daniel's involvement in Lauren's disappearance. Bethany reads an article suggesting that Lauren was working as an escort, and this gives Daniel the idea of getting in touch with Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson).

Bethany warns Max off accusing Daniel, but Max follows Daniel as the latter heads off to meet Nicky in the precinct. As Daniel meets Nicky and her friend Deana, Max takes pictures of them and tells Bobby that he recognises Nicky as a sex worker, adding that Daniel is clearly hiding something. Have Max and Bobby got the wrong end of the stick?

Mallard has revealed his alter ego's mindset at this point. "He didn’t realise he was under suspicion at all. He just thinks it’s because he tutored Lauren.

"Daniel is very naïve about the whole thing - because he does care about his job and takes it very seriously, he takes teaching the kids seriously, he naïvely didn’t understand that when that evidence would be stacked up, it does look like he had given a lot away for free, and most people with a cynical mind would think that there was something that was going on."

3. Dee-Dee Bailey in danger over death threats

Is Dee-Dee in danger? ITV

In the Rovers, Joel Deering (Calum Lill) confides in Dee-Dee that his ex-wife Emily (Ellena Vincent) has been in touch and has asked him to meet Maeve, their daughter. Dee-Dee admits to brother Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) how much she enjoys Joel's company.

Michael reminds her that Joel lied to her in the past, but the week takes a dark turn when Dee-Dee takes a shocking call at the office. She covers in front of Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), but when she later takes another unwanted call, Joel arrives and Dee-Dee paints on a smile.

Joel helps Dee-Dee with Roy's case, but he soon notices that she's receiving some email death threats! Who is coming after Dee-Dee?

4. Will Maria Connor's hidden camera expose Sarah Barlow's mistake?

Sarah panics. ITV

Gary eyes wife Maria's phone, wishing he could delete the camera footage. Sarah apologises to Gary for making a drunken pass at him, but she's horrified when Gary reveals that Maria has a hidden camera.

As Gary shows a valuer around the factory, Sarah approaches with worry about the footage, but Gary promises he'll delete it. But will Gary get rid of the evidence before Maria can watch it?

5. Alya Nazir quits her job - but Adam Barlow has a crush!

Alya switches sides. ITV

Adam meets with Rebecca, a new client, at the Chariot Square Hotel. He flirts with her over a bottle of wine, but as the chemistry sizzles, Adam kills a call from Alya at the office, leaving Alya frustrated as Adam is supposed to be at a meeting.

Alya takes the meeting with Rich from Fabian's herself, and she leaves Rich impressed with her knowledge. He suggests that Alya is future partner material career-wise, but just as they're ending their meeting, Adam stumbles in, mid-kiss with Rebecca!

Alya tells Yasmeen that she's going to accept a job offer from Rich, while Adam and Dee-Dee struggle without Alya to organise them at the office.

Rich takes Alya for lunch and congratulates her on a successful morning, saying she'll go far. Adam receives an email from his biggest client, informing him that they're transferring their work to Fabian's.

As Alya poaches Adam's business, though, this doesn't stop Adam from being impressed by Alya. Michael reveals that according to Adam, she's accepted her job back, and she furiously confronts Adam.

Alya tells Adam that he can stick his lousy job, but as she storms off, Adam looks smitten! Will he confess his feelings?

6. Sam Blakeman investigates the Institute

Will Sam approve? ITV

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) worries when Leanne tells him she needs to do more research into his business before investing any money.

Later, an upbeat Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) tells Leanne and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) that things are improving at the Bistro. But when Leanne puts it down to her reality coding, Nick bites his tongue.

A couple call in at the Bistro with their daughter Anwen, who joins Sam for a game of chess, and Nick and Leanne are pleased to see him making new friends.

When Leanne suggests that her reality coding is helping Sam too, Sam's sceptical. But, wanting to keep the peace, Sam offers to read up about the Institute. Will he expose it as a cult?

7. Will Stu Carpenter and Yasmeen Metcalfe split?

Will Stu Carpenter and Yasmeen Metcalfe split?

Stu amuses Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) and Yasmeen when he gets a tattoo with granddaughter Eliza Woodrow's (Savannah Kunyo) name on his arm, only to find that the 'Z' is the wrong way round!

Eliza tells admits to Hope and Sam that she'll miss them when she moves to Germany.

But for Stu and Yasmeen, this could be make or break, as he tells her he really wants to make their relationship work, but it's up to her. Will the pair split?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.