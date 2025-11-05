Coronation Street's new family, The Driscolls, have already kicked up quite a stir on the cobbles.

Matriarch Maggie (Pauline McLynn) has ruffled feathers with her son Ben's (Aaron McCusker) partner Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley), while youngest son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) seems reluctant to settle in Weatherfield.

The teen was due to arrive on Monday, though when brother Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) went to collect him from Victoria Station, he was nowhere to be seen.

After finding a love note in his belongings, Ben headed off to their old home in Hull to look for him. Maggie warned Eva that should anything have happened to her grandson, she'd be holding her personally responsible.

Will finally arrived in Weatherfield. ITV

In today's instalment, Ben returned to the Rovers with some bad news – nobody had seen Will, and it was time to call the police. Little did they realise, he was hiding away across the road in the entryway to Preston's Petals.

Sneaking into the beer garden, he bumped into Lily Platt (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner), who he offered £20 in exchange for retrieving his passport from the living quarters.

Surprisingly, for being a Platt, Lily decided to do the right thing and alert Ben and Eva to what had happened. When they rushed outside to find him, he'd fled the scene again.

However, it wasn't long before he strolled in the door with his tail between his legs, athletics coach Megan (Beth Nixon) in tow. She explained that she'd found him sleeping rough in the changing rooms, and had drove him back to the Driscolls.

Ben and Eva were delighted, offering to give her some cash for the trouble she went to. But Megan couldn't make it more obvious that she couldn't accept the money and made a quick exit.

Megan told a huge lie - saying she'd found him in the changing rooms sleeping rough. ITV

With her out of the picture, Will's parents began to ask for details on who the love note was from, and why he needed his passport. The youngster refused to give an answer, though Ben wasn't going to settle.

While Eva ran a bath for him, Will snuck outside and met up with Megan again. The two hugged, and she told him that rushing off abroad isn't a move they can make – though she is working on a way they can be together.

Will Ben and Eva realise their son is being groomed?

