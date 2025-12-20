Have you been paying attention to this year's headlines and jaw-dropping moments? Well, if so, you'll be luck during this year's outing of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Ad

A new group of comedians will join host Jimmy Carr as they take a hilarious look back on the year we leave behind, and let's face it, it's been quite the 12 months.

As ever, Mitchell Brook Primary will return for another brilliant rendition of a moment from 2025, as well as new rounds and VTs for the famous faces to get stuck into.

So, when will it be on TV? Read on for everything you need to know about The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 and when you can tune in this December.

When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 on TV?

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 will be back on Friday 26th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 line-up

Jonathan Ross, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Roisin Conaty and Lou Sanders. Brian J Ritchie/Channel 4

There will be a host of familiar faces taking part in this year's show as they join Jimmy and look back on the highs and lows of 2025.

The celebrities part of the 2025 panel are:

Jonathan Ross

Richard Ayoade

Katherine Ryan

Nick Mohammed

Roisin Conaty

Lou Sanders

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025 questions

Audiences will have to tune in to find out the exact questions the comedians face, but Channel 4 has teased the comics will answer questions about "Katy Perry, Lily Allen and THAT Coldplay concert".

Is there a trailer for The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025. But we'll be sure to keep this page updated if a sneak peek is released.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year returns on Friday 26th December at 9pm on BBC One.

Add The Big Fat Quiz of the Year to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.