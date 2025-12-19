❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Diane Morgan's Mandy 2025 Christmas special pulled from schedules next week
The special was set to follow Mandy as she "dabbles in global diplomacy".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 19 December 2025 at 2:42 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad