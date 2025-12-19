The BBC has pulled the Mandy 2025 Christmas special from its schedules just days before it was set to hit screens.

Ad

Titled The Mandy Who Knew Too Much, the festive episode had been advertised by the BBC as one of its flagship Christmas specials and was due to air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 22nd December at 10:25pm, but it has now suddenly been removed from the schedules.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the episode has been moved to 2026.

The unexpected postponement of the special, which was shot in January 2025, is believed to be due to last-minute updates to parts of the episode.

The official synopsis for The Mandy Who Knew Too Much reads: "Mandy rarely dabbles in global diplomacy, especially over Christmas when it's so cold out and there's good telly on, but when she does, you can bet that she makes a real difference to the balance of power in the world."

RadioTimes.com also understands that the decision is not connected to US President Donald Trump's threats to sue the BBC over an episode of Panorama, with Trump neither mentioned nor featured in the Christmas edition of Mandy.

BBC Two will now instead air the 1998 comedy Beetlejuice in the 10:30pm slot, which was previously scheduled to air at 10:45pm.

Diane Morgan in Mandy. BBC/Richard Harrison

Mandy first aired back in 2019, following Diane Morgan’s eponymous and hapless heroine as she embarks on various daft adventures, and soon garnered praise amongst viewers and critics alike for its subversive and absurd humour.

The hit series returned to our screens earlier this year for a fourth season, which saw Mandy cooking up more dodgy jobs and side hustles and featured a number of famous cameos including Martin Lewis, Paddy McGuinness, Sian Gibson and Cheryl Fergison.

Read more:

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.