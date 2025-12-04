Peep Show fans have long wondered whether they’ll see a movie version of the hit series – and now the show’s star Robert Webb has had his say.

Ad

Revealing his verdict on whether we’ll see his character, Jeremy ‘Jez’ Usbourne, and David Mitchell's Mark Corrigan on the big screen in the future, Webb explained he’s not sure the show’s unique format – which is filmed from a 1st person perspective – would translate.

"I think Sam [Bain] and Jesse [Armstrong], the writers, talked about it for a while," Webb told RadioTimes.com.

"Because of the POV thing and the way the camera moves around, I think it would just make everyone feel sick – even more than the content of Mark and Jeremy’s behaviour makes people feel sick!"

"Just the camera swinging around like that on a big screen would be quite difficult to watch, so I think that’s why Sam and Jesse have always been a bit tentative about it."

Webb, who recently reunited with his Peep Show co-star David Mitchell for their Channel 4 series Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping, also went on to say that he would have to think twice about returning for a film.

"Those half hour things that turn into 90 minute things, it doesn’t always come off," he said. "Sometimes it can, but Peep Show sort of lives in that format and it’d be a shame to do something a bit balls just for the sake of doing a movie."

But could diehard fans ever see a TV reboot of the series that came to an end in 2015?

David Mitchell and Robert Webb Channel 4

"David and I are tremendously old so it would be a very different show," added Webb at the Rose d’or Awards 2025. “It was about two people in their thirties and 'are they going to get it together/ aren’t they going to get it together.'

"If they’re still in their fifties living together, and they hate each other and they’re romantically and professionally unfulfilled, the jury isn’t out anymore – it’s been decided and there’s no jeopardy, they’ve blown it."

Read more:

However, despite seemingly ruling out a return to the small or silver screen, Webb said he’s extremely "proud" to have been part of such a hit, and doesn’t mind when people quote iconic lines back to him in the street.

"I’ll always be very happy and proud to be associated with that show. I was very lucky to be there and it’s a brilliant show," said Webb. "[Being recognised for Peep Show] sort of ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s: ‘Hello Mr Webb, sorry to bother you.’ And sometimes it’s: ‘Oi, Peep Show!’ So it kind of varies."

"I wouldn’t walk into a student bar and expect a quiet drink, put it that way, but there are other places where I’m completely invisible."

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.