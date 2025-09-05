Together, they've cooked up a number of sketches – ranging from the surreal to the relatable – which are hoped to remind viewers of the magic of this lost genre.

Fans of Mitchell & Webb Look should be right at home here, but the injection of new creative talent ensures this is no complacent rehash, but a decisively new era for the comedy duo.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping cast.

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping cast: List of comics in sketch revival

Here's a round-up of the core six comedic minds assembled for Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping – read on to find out more about each one.

David Mitchell

Robert Webb

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Stevie Martin

Krystal Evans

Lara Ricote

David Mitchell

David Mitchell stars in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

What else has David Mitchell been in? Mitchell rose to fame in a comedy partnership with Robert Webb, with the duo initially dabbling in sketch comedy for BBC Radio 4, before taking That Mitchell & Webb Look to television. Alongside that, he co-starred in sitcom Peep Show, co-created by Sam Bain and future Succession scribe Jesse Armstrong, also starring Webb.

Since that series ended in 2015, Mitchell may have become better known for his long-running gig on Would I Lie to You?, where he competes as a team captain against Lee Mack. Last year, he also led the cast of BBC One's detective comedy-drama Ludwig, where he plays a puzzle-loving introvert, who has to step into his missing twin brother's shoes.

Robert Webb

Robert Webb stars in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

What else has Robert Webb been in? Webb is best known for his collaborations with David Mitchell, including the aforementioned Mitchell & Webb Look sketch show and acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show. In 2017, they launched Back – a second comedy series for the broadcaster – in which they played feuding adoptive brothers.

Webb is also known for acting roles in Fresh Meat, The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, Whitstable Pearl and Death in Paradise, while he competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 (before having to withdraw on health grounds).

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe stars in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping Lara Cornell / Channel 4

What else has Kiell Smith-Bynoe been in? Smith-Bynoe became known to comedy lovers for his roles in Channel 4 hit Stath Lets Flats and BBC One juggernaut Ghosts, where he played Button House co-owner Mike. Other acting credits include Netflix's A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou and Sky's Dreamland.

He also served as presenter of The Great British Sewing Bee in its tenth season, while he's twice taken on Greg Davies and Alex Horne's Taskmaster (in season 15 and Champion of Champions III) as well as Richard Osman's House of Games (in season 7's Week 1 and Champions Week).

Stevie Martin

Stevie Martin stars in Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping Lara Cornell / Channel 4

What else has Stevie Martin been in? Not to be confused with a certain Hollywood legend currently starring in Only Murders in the Building, Stevie Martin is a British stand-up comedian – who has also taken on a number of acting roles. You might recognise her from guest appearances in Sky's Breeders, BBC Three's Starstruck, Dave's Late Night Mash and, most recently, Here We Go.

Krystal Evans

Krystal Evans stars in Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

What else has Krystal Evans been in? Evans doesn't have any major screen acting credits, but has found success as a stand-up comedian.

On being cast in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping, she said: "I didn't think I had any chance of actually getting it, but even an invitation to audition was so incredibly exciting. It felt like a major step in in my career, although I did freak out about it."

Lara Ricote

Lara Ricote stars in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping Lara Cornell / Channel 4

What else has Lara Ricote been in? Ricote is also new to screen acting, having previously made a name for herself on the comedy circuit, including an appearance on the BBC's stand-up series Live at the Apollo. She was approached to join Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping following a successful appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"It was awesome," she said. "It was really special to be part of it. I had a really good time, especially since it was my first time doing anything like that. All of it was deeply exciting for me."

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Friday 5th September.

