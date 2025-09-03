The grand finale will see the three finalists' skills tested one last time. First up, the sewers are tasked with creating the deceptively complex bias cut slip dress, before they move onto the Transformation Challenge, in which they must demonstrate their creativity by making garments using sheer fabric.

And finally, the sewers must tackle the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member.

Jess, Kit, Gaynor, Glendora, Yasmin, Dan, Novello, Stuart, Caz, Órla, Peter and Saffie. BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood

During the series run, RadioTimes.com caught up with judge Patrick Grant as he let us in on the "rare" decision-making process with Esme Young.

Speaking of when it comes to sending a sewer home, Grant opened up: "There are two difficulties. There's obviously the difficulty of choosing, in my head, my order, and then there is the difficulty of squaring that with the order that Esme has in in her head. That one is less difficult because, as I say, we are mostly on the same wavelength."

"It is sometimes hard in my own head to decide which two garments I would place ahead [of each other]," he continued. "They're quite often technically excellent, really brilliant, creative ideas and then ultimately it just comes down to gut feel[ing].

"How does this garment make me feel? Do I feel more positive about this one than this other one? And that's basically [what] it usually boils down to. There are easy technical grading points, and then there are the intangible design/creativity points that you just have to go on."

The Great British Sewing Bee final airs on Tuesday 16th September at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.