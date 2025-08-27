In other exciting news, new episodes will be released in the US on YouTube immediately after they're shown in the UK, meaning the show returns Stateside at 10pm BST / 5pm EST / 2pm PST on Thursday 11th September on YouTube.

The cast for season 20 was announced at the end of season 19's run, with Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith and Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar among the line-up.

Also set to feature are stand-up comedians Ania Magliano (Live at the Apollo), Maisie Adam (A League of Their Own) and Phil Ellis (Phil Ellis Is Trying).

Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Alex Horne, Greg Davies, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and Reece Shearsmith for Taskmaster season 20. Avalon

As per usual the five contestants will all be competing in a variety of tasks, set by the show's creator Alex Horne, in order to score points doled out by the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies.

Season 19 of the show was won by Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, with Stevie Martin emerging as the runner-up. Meanwhile, Jason Mantzoukas came in third place, Rosie Ramsey came in fourth and Fatiha El-Ghorri finished fifth.

After season 20, it seems likely that another Champion of Champions special will be on the cards, with the winners of seasons 16-20 returning to battle it out for the additional title.

Despite having already racked up a whopping 20 seasons, there are no signs of the show slowing down. On the contrary, Horne recently gave us an update on the 21st season, much of which has already been filmed.

He told Radio Times of season 21: "There are two things that are new. We're filming somewhere as well as the house – somewhere that's pretty mad.

"And we have a special guest this series from somewhere exotic who you'll recognise. That's all I can say."

Taskmaster season 20 will air on Channel 4 from 11th September 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK and on YouTube in other parts of the world.

